What's next after computer chips in human brains?

With reference to the article Neuralink implants brain chip in human for first time, Elon Musk says (January 30): It's gratifying to know a groundbreaking piece of technology that holds the potential to dramatically empower disabled individuals is finally seeing the light of day. Safe brain-computer interfaces like Neuralink truly have the potential to be life-changing. Neuralink’s funding models are, by and large, driven by Elon Musk himself, demonstrating that large individual funders can play a pivotal role in unlocking new technologies. While Musk provided the indispensable capability to initially spark Neuralink, I believe DeSci (decentralised science) communities possessing aligned incentives absolutely could – and already are beginning to – incubate similarly ambitious projects through pooled resources and “fail fast” trial-and-error learning.

At their core, both Neuralink and DeSci ecosystems share a fundamental commitment to transparency, democratisation and placing the end-user at the centre of the design process. Increasingly, scientific advancement is driven by empowered communities and enabled by tools allowing collaboration at scale. The opportunity exists to distribute such "moonshots" beyond solitary genius.

Israel Mirsky, co-founder and director Pharma Collective, New York

As a neurosurgeon and from my point of view, the culmination of artificial intelligence, personalised medicine and innovative therapies is transforming the landscape of neurological disorder management. In the face of challenges, continuing advancements in medical research and technology provide hope. It is essential to promote awareness and understanding of neurological disorders to foster early detection, reduce stigma and encourage empathy for those affected. As we unravel the mysteries of the human brain, our collective efforts can pave the way for improved treatments, increased quality of life, and, ultimately, the possibility of preventing these disorders altogether.

Dr Parth Lalcheta, Rajkot, India

Injustices in Gaza mustn't be repeated

With regard to Adla Massoud's report UN Security Council addresses ICJ provisional measures in Gaza genocide case (February 1): One has to wonder what the meaning is of talking about reducing harm after 29,000 people have been killed, and almost all buildings destroyed and reduced to dust? The world must unite to prevent such heinous injustices from occurring ever again.

Wan Mahmud, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

More people need to know about Arabic food

With reference to Tessy Koshy's piece Meet Sondos Azzam, Dubai’s Palestinian pickle girl (January 31): There is a huge repertoire of Arabic food that needs to be exposed to the rest of the world. Best wishes to her culinary endeavours.

Srinath Sambandan Visakhapatnam, India