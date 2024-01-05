Imam shooting: hate crimes should have no place in the US

Hate crimes in the US

With reference to Jihan Abdalla's piece Imam shot and critically wounded outside mosque in Newark, New Jersey (January 03): How can such incidents be allowed to keep happening in the United States? In the US, they call the culprits “the shooter” or “gunman”, whereas if this happened anywhere else, America would not hesitate to call them terrorists.

Hassan Younas, Dubai

Condolences. Urging the cops to track down the attacker at the earliest. We need to learn to live peacefully with one another.

Oni Adedimeji, Ogun, Nigeria

Caring about migrant safety

With reference to the editorial The cycle of endangering migrant lives must end’ (December 18, 2023): This should be a shared responsibility. Governments across the world should make a pledge to protect thousands of migrants and refugees who set out to escape danger and turmoil in their home countries.

No government can deny them the right to survive, but searching for a safe haven free from gunfire is perilous. With much hope for the future, migrants embark on dangerous journeys on boats. These have numerous times turned into catastrophes. Policymakers need to examine these worrisome circumstances and come up with a reasonable solution.

In the interest of humanity, the UN and other international organisations should find a just and decent method to accommodate the migrants.

Ramachandran Nair, Muscat, Oman

Easy steps to better health in 2024

With reference to Nick Webster's report Cancer and obesity treatments on brink of major breakthroughs in 2024 (Dec 31): Among the cancers that people need to know more about is liver cancer. The human liver is an unsung hero of the body's complex system, performing a variety of critical functions that frequently go unnoticed until something goes wrong. Among the numerous risks associated with this remarkable organ, liver cancer and cirrhosis are two of the most common – and they are linked. Approximately 80-90 per cent of liver cancer cases occur in people who have cirrhosis. And prevention is always the best approach. At the beginning of the year, people will do well to be mindful of their liver health and lower their risk by: limiting alcohol consumption, getting vaccinated for hepatitis B and C, getting regular check-ups and maintaining a healthy weight and healthy lifestyle. A balanced diet and regular exercise can go a long way to help prevent disease.

Dr Pinaki Mahato, consultant, medical oncology, HCG Cancer Centre, Vadodara, India