The UAE's gratuity scheme will empower millions

With reference to the editorial The UAE is looking out for it’s workforce (September 6): This is huge. Leaders of the UAE are at the forefront of innovative ways of keeping frameworks global yet central to the UAE.

Muhammad Jamal, Abu Dhabi

This was an interesting read. The new policy for employees is a laudable step and will surely benefit millions of people employed in the UAE. Private sector personnel will be able to accumulate a sizeable sum at the end of their service to a company. A significant step, it shows the leadership's keen interest in taking care of the country's diverse workforce. People who have put in a number of years' service could take a compounded amount back to their home country, which could go such a long way in helping families, funding education, health and quality of life. There are people from more than 190 countries in the UAE who will be happy to remit sizeable amounts back to their home countries. At the time of retirement, they will be financially empowered and hopefully not have to worry about money in their senior years. Kudos to the UAE for taking this step.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

A slight turn in Ronaldo's fortunes

With reference to Steve Luckings's report Ballon d'Or nominees: Messi, Haaland and Salah make shortlist but no Ronaldo (Sept 7): He's been getting the nomination for 20 years and has won it five times. This is just a reminder that you can’t always be tops.

Maureen Franco, London

Rohingya shouldn't have to endure such cruelty

With reference to Anjana Sankar's report The Undesirables (August 25): This was an in-depth, descriptive report and it revealed some gruesome truths about human beings in the 21st century.

It's tragic that a million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are still stateless. The human race has advanced in so many areas such as science and technology, but what about advancing humanity? How can we allow our fellow humans to live in such conditions? And how is it that several global organisations haven't been able stop the violation of human rights and find a way to give Rohingya refugees a dignified life.

The pictures in the article tell us the extent of cruelty that people have gone through, perhaps are still going through, and enlighten readers about the tough lives of ordinary people who need a home.

Ramachandran Nair, Muscat, Oman