The UN's next leader must be given room to deliver

The UN was founded in 1945 on the belief that countries emerging from an apocalyptic global conflict could rebuild and find common ground. Eight decades later, that principle remains important, but as wars multiply and alliances shift, there are growing questions about the organisation’s ability to meet the demands of a fragile world.

With its leadership model and institutional structure designed for another era, can the UN to renew itself? As the race to succeed Antonio Guterres as secretary general heats up, the answer to this question becomes even more demanding. A new era with a new leader can give the UN new impetus, even if many of the challenges remain.

The candidacy of Lana Nusseibeh, UAE Minister of State and former permanent representative to the UN, brings even more interest to this issue for the UAE and the wider region. Her credentials as a candidate are impressive. Ms Nusseibeh’s diplomatic experience and familiarity with multilateral negotiations make her a serious contender for the secretary general’s office. She represented the UAE during its two-year term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2022-2023.

Her bid deserves real consideration, even as other candidates bring their own considerable strengths. The prospect of an Arab woman from the Middle East leading the world’s foremost multilateral institution is also significant. When long-standing security relationships become less certain, and threats to shipping and regional stability intensify, the international community needs effective diplomacy and co-operation.

The UN too often struggles to translate its convening power into action. Its deliberations can be paralysed by divisions among major powers, while its agencies face overlapping responsibilities and limited resources. Such apparent inertia erodes public confidence in multilateralism itself.

The next secretary general, whoever it may be, must do more than mediate disputes and issue statements. The office should become a catalyst for institutional reform, with a stronger emphasis on early intervention, effective mediation and better co-ordination between UN agencies. Clear priorities and measurable accountability would help ensure that commitments translate into tangible improvements that people can see.

Quote The prospect of an Arab woman from the Middle East leading the world’s foremost multilateral institution is significant

Ms Nusseibeh has spoken of bringing countries together and achieving concrete results. These are welcome ambitions that build on the UAE’s experience of working with states that hold divergent interests. For the UN, which increasingly needs to restore trust across geopolitical divides, such an approach could be rejuvenating.

However, even an accomplished secretary general cannot overcome every obstacle alone. Meaningful reform will require member states, particularly the permanent members of the Security Council, to accept that a lack of direction and consensus carries its own costs.

The UN remains too important to be allowed to drift into irrelevance. Its next leader must have the vision to renew its purpose, and its member states must give that leader room to deliver. The measure of success is not in promises but results.