It's time to speed up the electric vehicle revolution

When Dubai Police unveiled their latest recruit on Sunday – a brand-new Tesla Cybertruck – not only did it catch the attention of Tesla chief executive Elon Musk, it highlighted the force’s reputation for identifying and adopting eye-catching driving technology. But although the Cybertruck currently remains something of a novelty – in May, The National reported how renting one in Dubai for a day would cost Dh2,800 ($762) – more and more people in the UAE are choosing electric vehicles over traditional internal combustion engines.

According to figures in PricewaterhouseCoopers’s recently released Mobility Outlook report, EVs will have a market share of more than 15 per cent of all sales in the UAE by the end of the decade, and could reach 110,500 vehicles five years later. Although this would be significant growth on the current situation – battery electric vehicles represent 3 per cent of all vehicles sold in the Emirates – it still means that most cars on the road would be petrol or diesel-powered. If, as their proponents argue, EVs are becoming more affordable, reliable and value for money, why are we still seemingly so far from most cars being battery-powered?

According to the report, one of the main obstacles to the widespread adoption of EVs in the UAE, and globally, continues to be concern about the infrastructure needed to support them – specifically, charging stations. While drivers here and in other developed countries are never far from a petrol station, “range anxiety” – the fear of running out of charge while on a journey – remains a deterrent for those who would otherwise be attracted by EVs’ green credentials. Earlier this month, The National interviewed US drivers who wanted to do the classic coast-to-coast journey in an EV; faced with the limited options to “fill up”, many were reluctant to undertake such a long road trip.

Here, the UAE – a country familiar with the necessity of investing in infrastructure – is playing a long game. As far back as 2015, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority used initiatives such as its EV Green Charger scheme to create the infrastructure needed for EV charging stations. Since then, hundreds of charging stations have been installed in different parts of the emirate, joining the approximately 2,000 public charge points across the country. This supports the kind of short journeys that most EV drivers make. In February, a survey of nearly 3,000 customers by British EV leasing company Zenith found that half of EV drivers mainly used their vehicles for trips spanning fewer than 50 kilometres, while only 18 per cent used them for journeys of 96 kilometres or more.

In addition to a charging network recently announced by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Etihad Water and Electricity, other initiatives to persuade consumers to make the switch to electric are in place. EV owners in Dubai can apply for a free Salik tag and they have access to reserved parking spots across the city. Some banks offer competitive loans for purchasing environmentally friendly vehicles. In contrast, some other countries have been rethinking their earlier incentives: last year, Germany abruptly ended EV subsidies of up to €4,500 ($4,823) and in February this year France halted a programme to subsidise lower-income earners who wanted to lease an EV.

Far from seeking the Cybertruck experience, most drivers want a reliable, affordable vehicle that is better for the planet. Many people cannot afford two cars – petrol for distance, EV for city drives – so the decision to switch to an EV must be made an easier one. As improving charging infrastructure meets better battery technology, plus a greater choice of models from manufacturers in China and other emerging economies, more consumers will be persuaded to make the switch. All stakeholders have a role in creating the needed confidence and help customers feel that their choice to pay for an electric vehicle is the right one.