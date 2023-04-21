In a changing world, the values of Eid Al Fitr stay the same

Every Eid Al Fitr is different but some things remain the same. As over a billion Muslims emerge from a month of fasting, they celebrate with family and friends, and look forward to the coming year renewed by weeks of prayer and spiritual contemplation.

Ramadan this year has been a special one, with much to celebrate for the UAE. Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi observed the holy month in space, far from his family and country, but always in the thoughts of a nation that feels a deep sense of pride in his achievement.

Closer to home, the One Billion Meals campaign — the UAE's Ramadan food drive — raised more than Dh1 billion ($27.2 million) to help fight global hunger. This milestone was the culmination of the hard work and generosity that has been the mainstay of the campaign since it began, helping to give expression to the charitable nature of the holy month.

Another record was set during Ramadan this year when more than 60,000 Muslims gathered at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on the night of the 27th day of the holy month to observe Laylat Al Qadr, a significant night in the Islamic faith.

UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi observed the holy month from inside the International Space Station. Photo: Sultan Al Neyadi / Twitter

And, in contrast to years gone by, the spectre of Covid has receded sufficiently to allow communal prayers, family visits and group iftars to take place without restrictions. This social aspect of Ramadan cannot be overlooked and millions of Muslims will be happy that the disease — although not eradicated — no longer disrupts Eid celebrations.

Sadly however, for many more Muslims around the world this Eid will be one characterised by struggle. The earthquakes that killed tens of thousands in Turkey and Syria have left many families bereft. Eid celebrations in the areas affected by the disaster will be tinged with sadness at the absence of loved ones and apprehension at an uncertain future.

Elsewhere, Muslims had to content with problems of a manmade nature. The violence and unrest in Palestine over the past weeks was particularly heartbreaking as it took place during what is meant to be a time of peace and spirituality for Muslims. In Yemen, the deaths of more than 80 people late on Wednesday, killed in a crush as they scrambled for financial aid at a school in Sanaa, was a bitter blow before Eid.

Elsewhere, Ramadan has given Muslim communities in other parts of the world the opportunity to share more about their faith. This week, the UAE embassy in Paris hosted an interfaith iftar to mark the inauguration of the Abrahamic Family House, a project in Abu Dhabi that celebrates the common heritage of Islam, Judaism and Christianity. In London, the British capital’s historic Trafalgar Square will host a family-friendly Eid even that is open to all — an important reflection of the city’s diversity.

It is a fact that tragedy and hardship will always be with us. But so are the religious and ethical principles that inform Ramadan and which motivate people to share, donate and care for one another. Eid is a time for celebration, for family, for remembering those worse off than ourselves. This year, although much in the world has changed, those valuable principles remain the same.