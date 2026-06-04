China’s diplomatic marathon offers the world a lesson in strategic stability

May 2026 witnessed an intensive diplomatic schedule for China. The country hosted successive state visits by multiple foreign heads of state, including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, and received foreign ministers and other senior officials from various countries. Moreover, as the rotating president of the UN Security Council for May, China convened a Security Council high-level meeting on May 26, under the theme “Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-centred International System”.

Mr Trump’s visit was historic. He and President Xi Jinping jointly agreed on a new vision of a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability, and reached important common understandings on keeping economic and trade ties stable, expanding practical co-operation in various fields, properly addressing each other’s concerns and enhancing communication and co-ordination on international and regional issues. Building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability is not a slogan. “Constructive strategic stability” means positive stability with co-operation as the mainstay, healthy stability with competition within proper limits, constant stability with manageable differences and lasting stability with expectable peace. The visit sent an important message to the world: “realising the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” and “making America great again” can go hand in hand, complement each other and benefit the world.

During his meeting with Mr Trump, Mr Xi stressed that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations. If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy. There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China. The Taiwan issue is China's internal affair and it is at the heart of China's core interests.

Quote No matter how the world has changed, China's stance on international fairness nd justice has remained steadfast

During Mr Putin’s visit to China, Mr Xi held in-depth, friendly and fruitful talks with Mr Putin. The two heads of state signed the joint statement on further strengthening comprehensive strategic co-ordination and deepening good-neighbourliness and friendly co-operation. The two countries also issued the joint statement on advocating a multipolar world and new type of international relations. Over the years, the two countries have always adhered to the treaty’s established principle of “non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party”, and stayed committed to equality, mutual respect, good faith and win-win co-operation, making important contributions to safeguarding international fairness and justice and promoting a new type of international relations, and serving as a vital constant amid century-defining changes sweeping across the world.

A country’s greatness lies in serving the greater good. Therefore, China will never take the beaten path of seeking hegemony as its strength grows, nor do we subscribe to the logic that the world can be run by major countries. China is demonstrating through its actions that it always stays committed to upholding world peace. It has taken concrete steps to foster a new type of major-country relations, advocated global solidarity over geopolitical manoeuvring and fulfilled its responsibility as a major country for world peace.

China attaches great importance to the situation in the Middle East. Mr Xi pointed out that the situation of the Gulf region is at a critical juncture between war and peace, and all hostilities must end immediately; renewed fighting should be avoided, and negotiation should continue. An early end of the conflict will ease disruptions to the stability of energy supply, the functioning of industrial and supply chains and the international trade order. Mr Xi has put forward four propositions on safeguarding and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East, to further build international consensus and help de-escalate the situation, end hostilities and promote peace.

The use of force cannot solve problems, and dialogue is the only right choice. Negotiation may not produce immediate results, but now that the door of dialogue has been opened, it should not be closed again. China encourages the US and Iran to continue settling their disputes through negotiation. China calls for reopening the Strait of Hormuz on the basis of continued ceasefire, and believes that the fundamental solution to the stalemate in the Strait lies in achieving a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

As the rotating president of the UN Security Council in May, China also chaired a UN Security Council briefing regarding the drone attack on facilities at the Barakah nuclear power plant in the UAE. China emphasised its opposition to armed attacks on nuclear facilities for peaceful purposes and called on all parties to abide by international law, including the Convention on Nuclear Safety, and to effectively safeguard the safety and security of nuclear power plants.

Actions speak louder than words; Chinese diplomacy is taking action. No matter how the world has changed, China’s stance on upholding international fairness and justice has remained steadfast. Its commitment to building a community with a shared future for humanity has stayed unwavering. In a fluid and turbulent world, it has continued to be a source of much-needed certainty and demonstrated valuable constructiveness.