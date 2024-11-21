Don't break the news: Why the media needs to go back to basics

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: In this photo illustration, UK newspaper front pages display stories on the re-election of former US President Donald Trump on November 07, 2024 in London, England. Republican Donald Trump has won a second term to become the 47th President of the United States of America, beating Democrat Kamala Harris. (Photo illustration by Leon Neal / Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 07: In this photo illustration, UK newspaper front pages display stories on the re-election of former US President Donald Trump on November 07, 2024 in London, England. Repu Show more