Emirati women's climate work should be an example to the world

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - February 26, 2024: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, presents a Zayed the Second Medal to Hana Al Hashimi (R), chief Cop28 negotiator for the UAE, during a ceremony to honour Cop28 negotiators, staff and participants. Ministry of Presidential Affairs

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - February 26, 2024: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, presents a Zayed the Second Medal to Hana Al Hashimi (R), chief Cop28 negotiator f Show more