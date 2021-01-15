Hello from The National in Abu Dhabi. Here is your morning newsletter.

Capacity in malls in Abu Dhabi has been reduced as part of a raft of new restrictions designed to slow the spread of Covid-19. Government workplaces in the emirate are to operate with just 30 per cent attendance, with the remainder of staff working remotely.

The UAE’s mission to Mars will help the country find its “own version of Elon Musk and Bill Gates” and China’s Tianwen-1 spacecraft has beamed back its first image of the Red Planet.

A plot to bomb two ATMs in Bahrain has been foiled by security forces, the country’s Interior Ministry said.

Internet users in Myanmar were experiencing a "national-scale blackout" as the military stepped up efforts to prevent protests against its coup that ousted the government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

Iraq's Yazidis converged in their northern homeland to bid farewell to 104 members of the religious minority who were killed by ISIS in 2014 when the extremist militants swept through vast areas of the country.

Denmark will end a ban on inbound flights from the UAE today.

It is too early to start considering lifting lockdown restrictions in the UK even as vaccine targets for the most vulnerable appear to be on track, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned.

A Sikh temple in Dubai was inundated with requests from the public to take part in a three-day vaccination drive against Covid-19.

The US gave its formal backing to Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to lead the World Trade Organisation, removing the final obstacle to her bid to be the first woman and the first African to run the Geneva-based trade body.

Christopher Plummer has died aged 91. The celebrated actor's film career spanned seven decades, with more than 200 acting credits to his name dating back to 1953.

American Dustin Johnson continued his peerless play at the Saudi International powered by Softbank Investment Advisers to sit in pole position for a second victory there in three years.

