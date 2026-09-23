  • Iranian President Pezeshkian arrives in New York for UN General Assembly
  • Al Shara and Al Zaidi hold first meeting as Syria and Iraq look to turn page
  • Iran confirms US contact through Qatar in New York
  • Trump holds 'all the cards' in Iran conflict, US says
  • Al Shara says he may run in future election to finish carrying out plans
  • Israeli settlement expansion 'cannot be allowed to happen', UK PM says
  • Qatar's Emir says Israel's actions threaten regional security
Updated: September 23, 2026, 9:28 AM