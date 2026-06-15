Denmark and Pakistan push UN Security Council action on Peacekeeper killings

Denmark and Pakistan have proposed a UN Security Council resolution to strengthen accountability for attacks on peacekeepers, citing a rise in assaults involving drones and other advanced weaponry that are growing risks to UN missions around the world.

The draft, which is open for co-sponsorship from member states, recognises the need for “immediate steps” to address attacks on UN personnel and facilities, stressing that accountability is essential to deter future violence, protect peacekeeping operations and ensure the safety of personnel in the field.

It calls on all relevant stakeholders to co-operate with the UN in identifying, investigating and prosecuting perpetrators without delay and seeks to strengthen co-operation between governments, the UN and troop-contributing countries.

The text, seen by The National, recalls host states' responsibility to ensure peacekeepers' safety and urges countries to take all necessary measures to investigate attacks and prosecute those responsible.

Under the proposal, missions would be asked to promptly establish factual records following attacks and share them with national authorities conducting investigations.

Speaking to The National, a UN diplomat involved in the drafting process framed the resolution for Islamabad.

“For Pakistan, this issue is deeply personal. Pakistan is one of the largest and longest-serving troop-contributing countries to United Nations peacekeeping, and 183 Pakistani peacekeepers have made the ultimate sacrifice. We know the human cost of peacekeeping,” the diplomat said.

“We also know that the safety and security of peacekeepers cannot be strengthened without accountability.”

An honour guard for Cpl Rico Pramudia, an Indonesian peacekeeper serving with Unifil, who was killed in Lebanon in April. Reuters Info

The initiative comes amid mounting concern over the safety of UN peacekeepers, particularly in Lebanon, where seven members of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) have been killed since fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalated in March.

While attacks on UN personnel are not new, analysts say the nature of the threat has evolved over the past decade.

Missions in Mali and the Central African Republic suffered waves of deadly attacks from insurgent groups, prompting the UN to devote greater resources to force protection, intelligence gathering and early warning systems.

Daniel Forti, a UN analyst at the International Crisis Group, said peacekeeping had become “an increasingly perilous enterprise” as missions were asked to stabilise conflicts that lacked functioning political processes.

“This issue gained prominence a decade ago, when UN missions in the Central African Republic and Mali faced a surge in these unconventional attacks,” he said. “In response, UN officials have tried to raise the political profile of this trend and enhance the security of their operations.”

Analysts say accountability remains one of the weakest links in protecting peacekeepers. Investigations into attacks are often slow, inconclusive or never completed, particularly where state institutions are weak or authorities are reluctant to pursue politically sensitive cases.

“The Danish-Pakistani resolution aims to breathe new life into the UN's technical response to crimes committed against peacekeepers,” Mr Forti said. “It also seeks to apply some political pressure on host states, which hold the primary responsibility for conducting investigations and judicial proceedings.”

Diplomats said a vote is expected next week.