Pentagon issues shelter-in-place order over 'air quality issue'

The Pentagon locked down several floors and evacuated others on Thursday amid reports of hazardous materials.

“The Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants. Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said on X.

“The ​Department is executing standard ‌protection protocols, including ⁠a shelter-in-place order ​for the affected area. Response teams ​are ‌in place and ready to support ⁠building occupants.”

Firefighters ​were investigating the incident, Arlington County fire and rescue officials said in a post on ⁠X. CNN reported, quoting unidentified ​sources, that emergency responders on the scene were wearing full gas masks and chemical protection suits.

Floors two through five were reportedly locked ⁠down, as well as some corridors.

The five-sided Pentagon building, hit during the September 11, 2001, Al Qaeda ​attacks, is one of the world's largest office buildings.