Israel-Hezbollah attacks may violate international law, UN warns

The United Nations human rights office on Friday said it had identified patterns of strikes on civilians and residential areas in Lebanon and Israel that could constitute serious breaches of international humanitarian law

“Our analysis of the large-scale attacks, shelling and ground incursions found that operations by Israeli forces in Lebanon involved cases of direct attacks on civilians, including medical personnel,” it said.

“Hezbollah fired reportedly unguided rockets into residential areas in Israel, damaging buildings and other civilian infrastructure. These strikes may also constitute serious violations of international humanitarian law.”

The report details the first three weeks of the latest escalation between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

Since March 2, nearly 2,500 ⁠people have been killed in Lebanon, according to Lebanese authorities.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a three-week extension to ‌a ceasefire.

Mourners carry the coffin of Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil during her funeral procession in Bissariye town, south of Sidon on April 23. AFP Info

The report cited the example ‌of an Israeli strike on March 8 that hit a multistorey residential building in the town of Sirel-Gharbiyeh, in the Nabatiyeh governorate.

The strike killed at least 13 civilians inside the building, including five women, five men, two boys and a girl.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk urged all states to “cease the sale, transfer and diversion to any party of arms, munitions and other military equipment” where there is a “clear risk” they could be used to commit serious violations of international humanitarian or human rights law.

The report said Israeli evacuation orders covering nearly 14 per cent of Lebanon’s territory were described as potentially amounting to forced displacement, which is prohibited under international law.

The report also highlighted repeated deadly attacks on healthcare workers and journalists.

On Wednesday, an Israeli strike killed Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil in southern Lebanon and wounded photographer Zeinab Faraj.

Rescue teams, including the Lebanese Red Cross, faced obstruction from Israeli forces when attempting to reach the victims, including the use of a sound grenade and live fire targeting an ambulance.

“Medical personnel and journalists are protected under international humanitarian law. Deliberately targeting them would amount to a war crime,” the report stated.

The Israeli military said the Israeli Air Force troops struck a vehicle and a structure after two vehicles in southern Lebanon were identified as ⁠leaving a Hezbollah military site and crossed the Forward Defence Line, which posed an immediate threat.

The UN also noted reports that Israeli forces used white phosphorus munitions, which have highly incendiary effects.