Two children dead and 17 injured in Minneapolis school shooting

A shooter opened fire on Wednesday morning during Mass at a Minneapolis Catholic school, killing two children and injuring 17 other people before killing himself.

Police said 14 of the injured were children, ages 6 to 15, and they are all expected to survive. The three adults who were injured are parishioners in their 80s, officials said.

The shooting happened at Annunciation Catholic School, just days after the first day of school on Monday.

“It’s my strongest desire that no state, no community, no school ever experiences a day like this,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said.

The White House said in a social media post that US President Donald Trump ordered flags at half-staff for all government buildings until sunset on Sunday “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence.”

FBI director Kash Patel said the shooting was suspected to be an "act of domestic terrorism" and an anti-Catholic hate crime.

People packed into a gym at Holy Angels Academy in suburban Richfield for Wednesday night’s vigil, Associated Press reported.

It began hours after a shooter opened fire with a rifle through the windows of a church at the Annunciation Catholic School, several miles away.

The attack on a Mass during the first week of school killed two children and wounded 17 people. The shooter died by suicide.

Police aware of videos linked to shooter

Police say they are aware of video material apparently time-released by the suspected shooter and of possible writings shared by the person.

A YouTube channel titled Robin W had at least two videos that were captured before being taken down by the site.

In one that lasts about 10 minutes, the alleged shooter shows weapons and ammunition. Many have sayings written on them, including the phrases “kill Donald Trump” and “Where is your God?” Some are in Cyrillic.

The person holds up a letter to relatives, sings the word “tomorrow” and says, “I’m sorry to my family ... that’s the only people I’m sorry to.”

A second, almost 20-minute video shows two journals with stickers, some depicting weapons. The alleged shooter flips to what looks to be a drawing of the layout of the church, points to two outside windows and then stabs the illustration with a long knife.

