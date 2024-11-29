Dead & Company was formed by surviving members Bob Weir, centre, Micky Hart, back right, and Bill Kreutzmann, back left, and included John Mayer, left, and musicians Oteil Burbridge, right, and Jeff Chimenti, not pictured. Photo Courtesy: Jay Blakesberg

News

US

The Grateful Dead - by the photographer who immortalised them

It is 30 years since their talismanic lead guitarist Jerry Garcia died but the kings of countercultural music live on - as documented in Jay Blakesberg's spellbinding new book

Kyle Fitzgerald
Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington

November 29, 2024

View from DC

The inside scoop from The National’s Washington bureau

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      View from DC