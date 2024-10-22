An Iron Dome anti-missile battery, near Ashkelon in southern Israel. Reuters
An Iron Dome anti-missile battery, near Ashkelon in southern Israel. Reuters

News

US

FBI investigates leak of Israel's Iran attack plans

Tehran has been bracing for a response after it fired nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on October 1

Thomas Watkins
Thomas Watkins
Washington

October 22, 2024

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The FBI on Tuesday said it is investigating the alleged leak of classified US intelligence documents describing Israel's preparations for a retaliatory strike on Iran.

Iran has been bracing for a response after it fired nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on October 1 in retaliation for the killings of Tehran-backed senior figures in Hamas and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The classified documents, circulated on the Telegram app last week by an account called Middle East Spectator, describe Israeli preparations for a possible strike – but do not identify any targets.

“The FBI is investigating the alleged leak of classified documents and working closely with our partners in the Department of Defence and intelligence community,” the agency said in a statement.

Pentagon press secretary Maj Gen Pat Ryder said a Defence Department official who had been identified on social media appears not to have been involved in the leak.

“This investigation is in its first few days, and it's important to let the investigation run its course,” Maj Gen Ryder told reporters. “To my knowledge, this official is not a subject of interest.”

White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday that US authorities were unaware if the documents had been leaked or hacked.

“We're not exactly sure how these documents found their way into the public domain,” Mr Kirby said, adding that such a leak would be “unacceptable”.

The documents were reportedly prepared by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and detail US assessments of Israeli Air Force and Navy operations, based on satellite imagery from October 15 to 16.

US President Joe Biden had indicated last week that his administration knew about Israel's plans. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump seized on the apparent leak on Tuesday, portraying it as an example of government incompetence.

“They leaked all the information about the way that Israel is going to fight, and how they're going to fight, and where they're going to go,” the former US president said, exaggerating the content of the classified material.

Friday's schedule at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

GP3 qualifying, 10:15am

Formula 2, practice 11:30am

Formula 1, first practice, 1pm

GP3 qualifying session, 3.10pm

Formula 1 second practice, 5pm

Formula 2 qualifying, 7pm

While you're here
The specs

Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol

Power: 154bhp

Torque: 250Nm

Transmission: 7-speed automatic with 8-speed sports option 

Price: From Dh79,600

On sale: Now

Pieces&nbsp;of&nbsp;Her

Stars: Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, David Wenham, Omari Hardwick   

Director: Minkie Spiro

Rating:2/5

MEYDAN RESULTS

6.30pm Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh125,000 (Dirt) 1,400m

Winner ES Ajeeb, Sam Hitchcock (jockey), Ibrahim Aseel (trainer).          

7.05pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,200m

Winner  Galaxy Road, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi.

7.40pm Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner  Al Modayar, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh170,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner  Gundogdu, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer.

8.50pm Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner George Villiers, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar.

9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 (D)1,200m

Winner  Lady Parma, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar

10pm Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner Zaajer, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

DUNE%3A%20PART%20TWO
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Denis%20Villeneuve%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Timothee%20Chamalet%2C%20Zendaya%2C%20Austin%20Butler%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Playing records of the top 10 in 2017

How many games the top 10 have undertaken in the 2017 ATP season

1. Rafael Nadal 58 (49-9)

2. Andy Murray 35 (25-10)

3. Roger Federer 38 (35-3)

4. Stan Wawrinka 37 (26-11)

5. Novak Djokovic 40 (32-8)

6. Alexander Zverev 60 (46-14)

7. Marin Cilic 43 (29-14)

8. Dominic Thiem 60 (41-19)

9. Grigor Dimitrov 48 (34-14)

10. Kei Nishikori 43 (30-13)

Hunger and Fury: The Crisis of Democracy in the Balkans
Jasmin Mujanović, Hurst Publishers

Updated: October 22, 2024, 8:04 PM