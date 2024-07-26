US delays deportations of Lebanese citizens due to Israel-Hezbollah border tension

Washington is deferring the removal of some Lebanese citizens from the US, President Joe Biden announced on Friday, citing humanitarian conditions in southern Lebanon amid tension between Israel and Hezbollah.

“While I remain focused on de-escalating the situation and improving humanitarian conditions, many civilians remain in danger,” Mr Biden said in a statement.

“Therefore, I am directing the deferral of removal of certain Lebanese nationals who are present in the United States.”

It means about 11,500 Lebanese people, including many whose visas have expired or may soon do so, will be able to remain in the US and apply for work permits.

The deferral will be for 18 months, the White House said.

Tension has been high along the Israel-Lebanon border, where Hamas ally Hezbollah has been attempting to split the attention of Israeli forces amid the continuing war in Gaza.

Tit-for-tat cross-border attacks have caused the deaths of more than 10 Lebanese civilians so far, including children.

The announcement comes after Mr Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington.

Ms Harris, who is running for president, urged Mr Netanyahu to bring an end to the conflict in Gaza.

“It is time to get this deal done,” Ms Harris said of the ceasefire deal currently being negotiated.

“We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering and I will not be silent.”

