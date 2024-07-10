Israeli police and soldiers block a road as smoke rises in the background after two people were critically wounded by a rocket in the Golan Heights. EPA
Israel strikes Syrian targets in Golan after assassinating Hezbollah weapons man
Sources say that Hassan Nasrallah's former bodyguard Yasser Kranbish was targeted by Israel for his role in smuggling weapons from Syria
