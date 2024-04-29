US universities re-evaluate graduation plans as Gaza protests rage

Universities across the US are having to re-evaluate plans for spring graduation ceremonies amid continuing protests against the Israel-Gaza war.

Though the weekend was largely quiet on most campuses, small groups of protesters and counter-protesters came to blows at the University of California, Los Angeles on Sunday.

About 275 people were arrested on Saturday at various campuses including Indiana University at Bloomington, Arizona State University and Washington University in St Louis, Missouri, the Associated Press reported.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein said in a social media post that she and two of her campaign managers were among those arrested in St Louis.

"We are basically in a death watch right now for two million people," Ms Stein told The National in a previous interview at a protest encampment in New York.

"So we greatly appreciate what the students are doing to insist that we, as Americans, have the right to stand up and to stop this genocide from rolling forward."

BREAKING: Jill Stein and her Campaign Manager and Deputy Campaign Manager, Jason Call and Kelly Merrill-Cayer, have been arrested at Washington University in St. Louis while supporting a protest against WashU's ties to the war on Gaza.

The number of arrests nationwide approached 900 after New York police first removed a pro-Palestinian protest encampment at Columbia University and arrested more than 100 demonstrators on April 18.

Months of turmoil have toppled campus presidents, bitterly divided students, upset powerful alumni, prompted investigations by Congress and stoked accusations of anti-Semitism and concern about suppression of free speech for pro-Palestinian voices.

At the University of Southern California, where undergraduates pay almost $100,000 a year, two commencement speakers withdrew and urged others to boycott departmental events after the school scrapped its main ceremony, which was scheduled for May 10.

This came after the university decided to cancel a speech by the Muslim valedictorian, who had been criticised by pro-Israel student groups over her pro-Palestine posts on social media.

University officials cited the unmanageable security situation after police arrested more than 90 protesters last week.

California Governor Gavin Newsom summoned leaders of the University of California system last week to discuss graduation security at its 10 campuses, including UC Berkeley and UCLA, where protests are growing.

And at Morehouse College in Atlanta, students and faculty upset over US support for Israel criticised the historically black university’s president for inviting President Joe Biden to deliver the commencement address.

At Columbia in New York, where the protest movement first gained steam two weeks ago, the institution's president said on Monday that talks with pro-Palestinian protesters who began camping on the Ivy League campus had failed, and urged them to voluntarily disperse.

Nemat Shafik, who was grilled over on-campus anti-Semitism in a congressional hearing earlier this month, said in a statement that the encampment violates university rules. She did not say what would happen if students did not disperse.

She said Columbia would not divest assets that support Israel's military, a key demand of the protesters, but the school has offered to invest in health and education in Gaza, and to improve transparency with regard to direct investment holdings.

At George Washington University in the US capital, students have filled the main lawn with tents and set up tables with food and drink to help sustain the dozens of people who have been camping out since Thursday.

The encampment now spills on to H Street, where two police vehicles blocked both ends of the busy street.

"This is a controlled, peaceful movement with a very specific set of demands and we will not leave until those demands are met," Reem Lebabdi, a student designated by her peers to speak with the media, told The National.

Ms Lebabdi said protesters are calling on the university to sever all academic partnerships with Israeli institutions and funding and provide investment transparency to ensure investments do not "materially" support Israel.

Despite the looming end of the school year, Ms Lebabdi said demonstrators have no plans to let up.

The site has attracted passers-by for days, including Wasim, a Syrian American who lives just outside Washington. He said he was amazed by how organised the protesters are.

"I'm fascinated by what I've seen and heard," he told The National. "It is unbelievable how convinced they are that this time it's different and unlike any time before."

Wasim said he had given up hope for Palestine during his decades in the US, but that these protesters have helped to change that.

"I feel these young people have stepped up and said 'no, we're actually going to put our voice out there and we're going to put everything at risk and we don't care, we want to make a difference, we want change'," he said.

"And that's what's giving me a little more hope for the future."

The protest movement continues to spread internationally, with police in Paris moving to clear dozens of protesters who had erected a protest encampment in a courtyard at Sorbonne University on Monday.

The demonstration took place three days after protests at the capital's elite Sciences Po university.

“We have every reason, like in Yale, in Columbia, in Sciences Po … to condemn what we can see is happening,” a student, who only gave his name as Leonard, told Reuters at a rally outside the gates of the Sorbonne.

