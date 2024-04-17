USC cancels Muslim valedictorian's graduation speech over security fears

A Muslim valedictorian's graduation speech at a university in the US state of California has been cancelled over security fears.

Asna Tabassum, valedictorian of the University of California's class of 2024, said she had been informed by school officials this week that she would not be allowed to give her speech due to security and safety concerns.

“Although this should have been a time of celebration for my family, friends, professors and classmates, anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian voices have subjected me to a campaign of racist hatred because of my uncompromising belief in human rights for all,” Ms Tabassum said.

Ms Tabassum, who is Muslim, has reportedly voiced strong pro-Palestinian opinions on social media that some student groups viewed as anti-Semitic, leading them to ask the university to reconsider its decision to allow her to speak.

USC Provost Andrew Guzman said in a letter sent to the university students and staff that “particularly when tensions are running so high across the world, we must prioritise the safety of our community”.

“Unfortunately, over the past several days, discussion relating to the selection of our valedictorian has taken on an alarming tenor,” he said.

“The intensity of feelings, fuelled by both social media and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, has grown to include many voices outside of USC and has escalated to the point of creating substantial risks relating to security and disruption at commencement.”

The announcement comes as the Israel-Gaza war continues to rage and as protests against the war have become more frequent in the US. Demonstrations in major cities have blocked major roads and airports, and have occurred at several major events, including congressional hearings.

“As your class valedictorian, I implore my USC classmates to think outside the box – to work towards a world where cries for equality and human dignity are not manipulated to be expressions of hatred,” Ms Tabassum said.

“I challenge us to respond to ideological discomfort with dialogue and learning, not bigotry and censorship. And I urge us to see past our deepest fears and recognise the need to support justice for all people, including the Palestinian people.”

US universities have become a flashpoint for pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests and anti-Semitic and Islamophobic incidents have been reported at campuses across the country.

A group of Yale University graduate students are on hunger strike to pressure the famed Ivy League school to divest from companies arming and equipping Israel.