UK politics in shock at murder inquiry into Ann Widdecombe's death

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer led a wave of shocked reactions on Friday as a murder investigation began into the death of the former MP Ann Widdecombe.

Police launched murder inquiries after Ms Widdecombe, a 78-year-old former government minister, was found with serious injuries in her remote country home.

“Ann was a distinguished politician over many, many years with many achievements, and it’s a huge, huge loss,” said Mr Starmer. “I think it is really important that this is a moment where we rise above any political differences, the political divide."

Police announced they had arrested a 26-year-old man and added that the ​incident "is ​not ‌being treated as ⁠terrorism" or ⁠politically motivated.

Ann Widdecombe after winning a European Parliament seat in 2019. Reuters Info

Ms Widdecombe was a Reform UK member who was giving interviews on politics as recently as this week.

Formerly a Conservative MP between 1987 and 2010, she held several junior ministerial positions in former prime minister John Major's government.

Police said they were called to Widdecombe's address around midday on Thursday where she was found dead, with serious injuries. Forensic examinations were continuing at the property, they added. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said in a post on X that she was deeply saddened and described the circumstances of the death as “extremely distressing”. Two serving British MPs have been murdered in the last decade.

Murdered representatives

The Labour MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed by a Nazi-obsessed loner during the Brexit campaign in 2016. The Conservative MP David Amess was stabbed to death in 2021 by a man inspired by ISIS.

The Catholic convert praised family values. After leaving parliament, she appeared on ​the TV talent ‌show Strictly Come Dancing in 2010. Despite her awkward dancing style and criticism from the judges, she was ⁠popular with viewers. She later joined Nigel Farage's Brexit Party and served as a member of the ⁠European Parliament between 2019 and 2020.

Reform spokeswoman

Her most recent post was as immigration spokeswoman for Reform UK, the rebranded Brexit Party, which leads in most opinion polls. Former colleagues from both the Conservative and Reform UK ​parties paid tribute to her.

Ann Widdecombe during a Brexit Party rally. Reuters Info

Former Conservative prime minister Boris Johnson described her in a post on X as “a great speaker who could move Tory audiences to such ecstasy that she was a very hard act to follow”.