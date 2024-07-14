Princess Catherine at Wimbledon men’s final in second engagement since cancer diagnosis

Catherine, Princess of Wales and daughter Princess Charlotte attended the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday, in her second public appearance this year while she undergoes preventive chemotherapy for cancer.

The Princess of Wales, who is patron of the Wimbledon All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, was wearing a bright purple Safiyaa dress as she strode into the venue with her daughter ahead of the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

Arriving at Centre Court's royal box to take her seat next to her sister Pippa Matthews, Princess Catherine waved to spectators, some holding union flags, who gave her a standing ovation.

The princesses were greeted by British players Emma Raducanu, Sonay Kartal, Lily Miyazaki, Lucy Shuker and Flora Johnson as they arrived on the player’s lawn at Wimbledon before entering Centre Court.

Princess Charlotte gave wheelchair tennis player Shuker a “pinky promise” that she would try the sport alongside her mother.

Princess Catherine was also introduced to Raducanu, who was knocked out in the fourth round of this year’s championships, telling her: “It was so hard to see you go out.”

US Open winner Raducanu said it was “amazing” to have the support of the princess and “see her here looking so healthy and happy”.

While meeting the players, Princess Catherine said her daughter, who was wearing a navy polka dot dress, had been “practising yesterday” and that tennis was “really great for the youngsters”.

Princess Catherine said she had been “filling in the leader board” with Princess Charlotte during Wimbledon, adding: “As a family, we play a lot.”

After being asked to try wheelchair tennis by Shuker, Princess Catherine said: “I’ve tried wheelchair rugby before, but not tennis. You’ll have to hold me to that.”

Shuker, the highest ranked British wheelchair women’s tennis player, told the PA news agency: “She was just saying how amazing it’s been to watch and follow everyone’s career.

“Alfie Hewett won the men’s wheelchair tennis earlier. I just asked if they were playing tennis themselves, which they have been, and then said: ‘Have you tried wheelchair tennis?’

“And I got a little pinky promise from Princess Charlotte that she would try it.”

“For me, it’s incredibly humbling to be here and to be asked to meet the princess today,” Shuker added.

Discussing her meeting with Princess Catherine, Raducanu told PA: “It was very nice to see Her Royal Highness again. I’ve met her twice before, and it was really nice to meet Charlotte as well, because I hadn’t before.

“It’s amazing to see her be such a champion of tennis and following all of us.

“We just spoke a little bit about my tournament, and the tennis, and also how I missed last year but I was very excited to come back this year. And a little bit about her tennis because she loves it.”

Asked about Princess Catherine's appearance at the tournament following diagnosis, Raducanu said: “I think it just shows her resilience and how much of a role model she is and it’s amazing to see her here looking so healthy and happy.”

Princess Catherine has been undergoing chemotherapy and made her first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London last month.

She did not attend the women’s singles final on Saturday, and Wimbledon chairwoman Debbie Jevans presented the trophy to Barbora Krejcikova on her behalf.

During their meeting on Sunday, Krejcikova gifted the Princess of Wales the racquet she used during her victory.

On Friday, Princess Catherine missed a charity polo match as husband Prince William took to the field to raise funds for good causes at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.

In a statement released last month, the princess revealed she is making good progress but “not out of the woods yet” and has “good days and bad days” as she continues her treatment.

The Prince of Wales, president of the Football Association, will be in Berlin later on Sunday to attend England’s Euro 2024 final against Spain.

Some spectators at Wimbledon could be seen wearing white England football shirts at the championships on Sunday morning.

KEY DATES IN AMAZON'S HISTORY July 5, 1994: Jeff Bezos founds Cadabra Inc, which would later be renamed to Amazon.com, because his lawyer misheard the name as 'cadaver'. In its earliest days, the bookstore operated out of a rented garage in Bellevue, Washington July 16, 1995: Amazon formally opens as an online bookseller. Fluid Concepts and Creative Analogies: Computer Models of the Fundamental Mechanisms of Thought becomes the first item sold on Amazon 1997: Amazon goes public at $18 a share, which has grown about 1,000 per cent at present. Its highest closing price was $197.85 on June 27, 2024 1998: Amazon acquires IMDb, its first major acquisition. It also starts selling CDs and DVDs 2000: Amazon Marketplace opens, allowing people to sell items on the website 2002: Amazon forms what would become Amazon Web Services, opening the Amazon.com platform to all developers. The cloud unit would follow in 2006 2003: Amazon turns in an annual profit of $75 million, the first time it ended a year in the black 2005: Amazon Prime is introduced, its first-ever subscription service that offered US customers free two-day shipping for $79 a year 2006: Amazon Unbox is unveiled, the company's video service that would later morph into Amazon Instant Video and, ultimately, Amazon Video 2007: Amazon's first hardware product, the Kindle e-reader, is introduced; the Fire TV and Fire Phone would come in 2014. Grocery service Amazon Fresh is also started 2009: Amazon introduces Amazon Basics, its in-house label for a variety of products 2010: The foundations for Amazon Studios were laid. Its first original streaming content debuted in 2013 2011: The Amazon Appstore for Google's Android is launched. It is still unavailable on Apple's iOS 2014: The Amazon Echo is launched, a speaker that acts as a personal digital assistant powered by Alexa 2017: Amazon acquires Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, its biggest acquisition 2018: Amazon's market cap briefly crosses the $1 trillion mark, making it, at the time, only the third company to achieve that milestone

You might also like Bill Gates: How the world can end the coronavirus pandemic