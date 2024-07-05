World leaders congratulate Keir Starmer on UK election triumph

Live updates: Follow the latest news on the UK general election

World leaders have reacted to Labour’s landslide victory, which has returned the party to power in Britain for the first time in 14 years.

Countries in Europe were among the first to congratulate Keir Starmer, who will become the country’s new prime minister on Friday, replacing Rishi Sunak.

Writing on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine and the UK have been, and will continue to be, reliable allies “through thick and thin”.

Congratulations to @Keir_Starmer and @UKLabour on their convincing election victory.



Ukraine and the United Kingdom have been and will continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin. We will continue to defend and advance our common values of life, freedom, and a… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 5, 2024

“We will continue to defend and advance our common values of life, freedom, and a rules-based international order.”

He added his thanks to his “good friend” Mr Sunak, as he praised the UK government's “steadfast support” under his leadership.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, congratulated Mr Starmer on X, adding: “I look forward to working with you in a constructive partnership to address common challenges and strengthen European security.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she looked forward to working with Keir Starmer 'in a constructive partnership'. EPA

Charles Michel, European Council President, said Labour’s victory was “historic”.

He added: “See you soon in the European Political Community meeting on 18 July in the UK, where we will discuss common challenges, including stability, security, energy and migration.”

In a statement, Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris congratulated Mr Starmer on a “comprehensive victory”.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris has congratulated Mr Starmer on a 'comprehensive victory'. PA

“I congratulate him and his candidates and I look forward to working together as close neighbours and friends.”

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Mr Starmer and said he was “pleased with our first discussion”.

Congratulations Sir @Keir_Starmer on your victory. Pleased with our first discussion.



We will continue the work begun with the UK for our bilateral cooperation, for peace and security in Europe, for the climate and for AI. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 5, 2024

“We will continue the work begun with the UK for our bilateral co-operation, for peace and security in Europe, for the climate and for AI,” the French leader said.

One of the key issues Mr Starmer will face in the early days of his premiership will be the war in Gaza. This was highlighted by several Labour candidates losing to independent challengers campaigning on a pro-Palestine platform.

Read more Keir Starmer to be prime minister as Labour wins UK election in landslide

The Labour leader was heckled with shouts of “Free Palestine” both at the polling station in his Holborn and St Pancras constituency and at his election count as he was declared to have won his seat.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said he looked forward to working with Mr Starmer to bring home hostages taken by Hamas, while also expressing his “deepest appreciation and gratitude” to Mr Sunak.

אני שולח ברכות חמות לקיר סטארמר @Keir_Starmer על היבחרו לראשות ממשלת בריטניה ומאחל לו הצלחה רבה. נפעל יחד איתו ועם ממשלתו החדשה על מנת להשיב את החטופים לביתם, ליצור עתיד טוב יותר לאזור, ולהמשיך ולחזק את החברות הקרובה בין ישראל לבריטניה.



כמו כן, אני מבקש להביע תודה והערכה לרישי… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) July 5, 2024

“As [Mr Starmer] prepares to enter Downing Street as Prime Minister, I look forward to working together with him and his new government to bring our hostages home, to build a better future for the region, and to deepen the close friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom,” Mr Herzog posted on X.

Mr Herzog also thanked Mr Sunak “for his leadership and for standing with the Israeli people especially during this most difficult period”.

In its manifesto, the Labour Party has committed to recognising a Palestinian state.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he “very much” looked forward to working with Mr Starmer and Angela Rayner.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government shared similar views to the Labour leadership on a range of issues. Bloomberg

“They have very similar views to us on a range of issues. I'm sure we'll work closely on [defence pact] Aukus, where we worked very closely as well with the former government,” he added.

Elsewhere in the Commonwealth, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Mr Starmer’s win was a “historic” election victory.

“Lots of work ahead to build a more progressive, fair future for people on both sides of the Atlantic. Let's get to it, my friend,” he added on X.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon congratulated Mr Starmer and thanked Mr Sunak.

Writing on X, he said: “New Zealand and the UK are great friends and can do so much more together. I look forward to working on every opportunity together as prime ministers. Thank you @RishiSunak for your service to your nation and friendship to New Zealand.”