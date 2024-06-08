Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen 'shaken' after she was attacked in street

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been left “shaken” after being attacked in the street in central Copenhagen.

Police arrested a 39-year-old man at the scene and he is due to appear in court in the Danish capital today for questioning and to determine if he’s to be held in custody.

The attack on Ms Frederiksen, 46, comes after Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot four times at close range in an attack that left him fighting for his life.

Two witnesses, Marie Adrian and Anna Ravn, said they had seen the Danish Prime Minister arrive at the square while they were sitting by a nearby fountain, just before 6pm on Friday.

Read more King Frederik X takes Danish throne as his mother steps down

"A man came by in the opposite direction and gave her a hard shove on the shoulder, causing her to fall to the side," the two women told local media.

They added that while it was a "strong push", Ms Frederiksen did not hit the ground.

They described the man as tall and slim, and said he had tried to hurry away but had not got far before being grabbed and pushed to the ground by men in suits.

Ms Frederiksen's office said she he had been taken to a hospital for a check-up after the attack, which has caused a "minor whiplash injury”.

The Prime Minister was "otherwise safe but shaken by the incident" and her Saturday schedule had been cancelled, said her office.

Fellow politicians in the Scandinavian country and leaders abroad condemned the reported assault.

Mette Frederiksen standing beside Emmanuel Macron, who condemned the attack on her. Photo: EPA

"I must say that it shakes all of us who are close to her," Danish Environment Minister Magnus Heunicke said in a post to social media.

"Something like this must not happen in our beautiful, safe and free country.”

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said that “an attack on a democratically elected leader is also an attack on our democracy.”

Petteri Orpo, the Finnish Prime Minister, said he strongly condemned “all forms of violence against the democratically elected leaders of our free societies.”

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced the attack as "unacceptable", in a statement on X.

"I strongly condemn this act and wish Mette Frederiksen a speedy recovery," said Macron.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who said it was a "despicable act which goes against everything we believe and fight for in Europe”.

In 2019, Frederiksen became the country's youngest prime minister, and kept the post after emerging victorious in the 2022 general election.

She steered Denmark through the global Covid-19 pandemic and a controversial 2020 decision to wipe out Denmark’s entire captive mink population to minimise the risk of the small mammals retransmitting the virus.

Although assaults on politicians in Denmark are rare, in March 2023 two activists threw red paint on then-Prime Minister Anders Fogh Rasmussen inside the parliament and were immediately arrested.