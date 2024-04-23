Five migrants die in failed English Channel crossing

At least five migrants died in a failed attempt to cross the English Channel, hours after the UK government finally passed a bill which will see Britain send migrants who arrive in the country illegally to Rwanda.

The French coast guard said police were operating at a beach following the incident on Tuesday morning, adding there were several “lifeless bodies”.

The coast guard representative said its agents were still operating at sea on Tuesday morning after what the official called a “busy” morning, with several crossing attempts.

It came hours after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said "nothing will stand in our way" of getting flights to Rwanda off the ground, as the government braced itself for legal challenges to the scheme to send asylum seekers to the east African country.

The Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration Bill) cleared Parliament shortly after midnight after peers backed down, ending resistance to the scheme.

The Prime Minister said the Rwanda scheme will deter migrants from seeking to cross the English Channel.

Preparations for the first flights will begin within days, with asylum seekers who could be relocated being identified and potentially detained.

Charter planes are expected to leave for Rwanda in 10-12 weeks, with Mr Sunak promising "multiple flights a month", although minsters conceded numbers being sent to Kigali would be small at first.

The Channel between France and Britain is one of the world's busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong, making the crossing on small boats dangerous.

People smugglers typically overload rickety dinghies, leaving them barely afloat and at risk of being lashed by the waves as they try to reach British shores.