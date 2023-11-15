Rwanda deportations ruled unlawful in court blow to UK government

Britain's highest court has ruled that the government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful.

Five justices on the UK Supreme Court rejected the government's appeal on Wednesday against an earlier ruling that migrants could not be sent to Rwanda because it could not be considered a safe third country.

Lord Reed, the President of the Supreme Court, said the "legal test" in the case was whether there were "substantial grounds" for believing that asylum seekers sent to Rwanda would be at "real risk" of being sent back to the countries they came from where they could face "ill treatment".

"In the light of the evidence which I have summarised, the Court of Appeal concluded that there were such grounds," he said.

"We are unanimously of the view that they were entitled to reach that conclusion. Indeed, having been taken through the evidence ourselves, we agree with their conclusion."

The verdict deals a massive blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's immigration policy to "stop the boats". He made the pledge one of his five priorities after 45,755 people reached the UK by crossing the English Channel in small boats in 2022.

The Liberal Democrats said it was time for Home Secretary James Cleverly to "get on with fixing the broken asylum system".

Alistair Carmichael MP, the party's home affairs spokesman, said: "It was clear from the get-go that the Conservatives' Rwanda scheme was destined to fail.

"Not only is it immoral, unworkable and incredibly costly for taxpayers - but the Supreme Court has confirmed that it is unlawful too.

The news was also welcomed by charities that have fought against the policy.

Katie Morrison, Chief Executive at Safe Passage told The National the decision was "very welcome".

"We’re thinking of all the people and families in the UK who will be breathing a sigh of relief, after living in fear everyday of banishment to Rwanda.

“We’re sure this government won’t give up on its unlawful, unworkable and expensive plan to punish refugees who cross the Channel, but today’s decision will make it that much harder."

Steve Smith, Chief Executive of refugee charity Care4Calais, said the judgment is "a victory for humanity".

"Today's judgment should bring this shameful mark on the UK's history to a close," he added.

"Never again should our government seek to shirk our country's responsibility to offer sanctuary to those caught up in horrors around the world.

"All the architects of the Rwanda plan may be gone but unless the government changes course and introduces a policy of safe passage, then the rest should follow them out the door. There can be no more time wasted attacking the vulnerable when all they seek is our help."

Sonya Sceats, chief executive at charity Freedom from Torture said the judgement is a "victory for reason and compassion".

"We are delighted that the Supreme Court has affirmed what caring people already knew: the UK government's 'cash for humans' deal with Rwanda is not only deeply immoral, but it also flies in the face of the laws of this country," she added.

What is the Rwanda scheme

No one has been sent to Rwanda yet as the plan has been stuck in the courts for the past 17 months.

The legal wrangle began in April 2022 when Britain and Rwanda signed a deal to send some migrants who arrive in the UK as stowaways or in small boats across the English Channel to the East African country, where their asylum claims would be processed.

Those granted asylum would stay in Rwanda, rather than returning to the UK.

However, the first deportation flight was stopped at the last minute in June 2022 when the European Court of Human Rights intervened.

In December the High Court in London ruled that the Rwanda plan is legal, but that the government must consider the individual circumstances of each case before putting anyone on a plane.

In June, the Court of Appeal backed a challenge by asylum-seekers from countries including Syria, Vietnam and Iran. The court ruled that the plan was unlawful because Rwanda is not a “safe third country” and there was a risk that migrants sent there would be returned to the home countries they had fled.

That was challenged at the Supreme Court by the government, which argued at a hearing last month that it had thoroughly assessed the risks and would ensure that Rwanda’s government abides by its agreement to protect migrants’ rights.