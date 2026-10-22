Dubai Municipality reveals plan to keep city safe from impact of heavy rain

Dubai Municipality has unveiled its new strategy to keep the emirate safe from heavy flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

The authority has prepared 10 temporary water collection lakes in "strategic locations to accommodate rainwater runoff in the event of heavy rainfall and reduce pressure on the main drainage networks", Dubai Media Office reported on Thursday.

A response team of 675 people, including engineers, supervisors, administrative staff, drivers and field workers will be available round the clock to deal with any emergencies, according to the statement.

"Dubai Municipality has established an integrated and proactive response system that brings together specialised teams, advanced equipment and flexible operational plans to strengthen our preparedness for the rainy season," said Eng Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, chief executive of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, head of the Municipality's Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team, and head of the Rainwater Drainage Team.

"Our priority is to ensure that infrastructure and emergency resources are ready to respond effectively to changing weather conditions, manage rainwater accumulation and address reports according to their urgency and the requirements of each location.

"These preparations are supported by continuous monitoring, preventive maintenance and close coordination with our strategic partners. Through this approach, we aim to safeguard people and property, maintain the continuity of services and minimise disruption to everyday life across Dubai."

Earlier this month, The National reported how Dubai’s rainwater drainage capacity is set to increase sevenfold under a Dh30 billion infrastructure project designed to protect the emirate from extreme weather and serve its growing population for the next century.