UK's Epsom College to open branches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in major school partnership

One of the UK's leading independent schools is to launch branches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the latest addition to the UAE's growing private education sector.

Epsom College – which was established in the 1855 and offers both day and boarding education for pupils aged 11 to 18 – will open a K-12 campus in the UAE capital in September 2028, before welcoming pupils in Dubai two years later.

The two schools, which will be mixed gender, are being brought to the Emirates in the first stage of a major Middle East partnership with the UAE's Nema Education.

It represents a further expansion for the school, based in Surrey, following the opening of Epsom College Malaysia and the upcoming launch of a branch in Tokyo next year.

Each school is expected to accommodate between 2,000 and 2,500 pupils at full capacity, and will serve learners from early years through to sixth form.

Epsom College Abu Dhabi is to be constructed on a purpose-built site designed to mirror its grounds in Surrey.

Plans for the school include a sports centre with a 50-metre swimming pool, gyms and a multipurpose hall, alongside floodlit football pitches, cricket fields, and tennis, basketball and netball courts.

Dedicated buildings for early years, primary and secondary pupils – as well as shared facilities – include dining, music and drama.

“This partnership with Epsom College, a globally esteemed institution of His Majesty King Charles III, is a cornerstone of our strategic vision to build a comprehensive, world-class educational ecosystem in the UAE,” said Dr Ali Saeed bin Harmal Aldhaheri, chairman and chief executive of Nema Education.

“By bringing Epsom's 170-year legacy of excellence to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, we are creating a seamless pathway of lifelong learning that spans from K-12 to higher education and beyond.

“We are proud to invest in our nation's greatest asset, which is its people, and to solidify the UAE's position as a leading international education hub.”

Mark Lascelles, head of Epsom College, said the school planned to deliver an “exceptional British education” to families in the UAE.

“This is a hugely exciting moment in the history of Epsom College,” he said. “Since 1855, we have offered young people an outstanding British education rooted in academic excellence, exceptional pastoral care and a breadth of opportunity beyond the classroom.

“To bring that same education to families in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and beyond is a wonderful opportunity and one we are proud to take.

“We look forward to equipping young people with the knowledge, character and skills needed to succeed in a rapidly changing world.”

British education makes its mark

The two branches coming to the UAE are part of a broader strategy by Epsom College and Nema Education to open a network of premium British curriculum schools across the Middle East.

The UK's prestigious Harrow School is on course to open branches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for the start of the new academic year.

Meanwhile, King's College School Wimbledon is to open on Abu Dhabi's Fahid Island in September 2028, in partnership with Aldar.

King’s College School – which will have the capacity to serve 2,200 pupils – heralds the start of Aldar's education strategy for the island.

The Rugby School, founded in 1567 and hailed as the birthplace of the global sport sharing its name, will also open a UAE campus in partnership with Aldar Education.

Rugby School Dubai will teach the British curriculum from the early years foundation stage to sixth form and is expected to welcome pupils in time for the 2026-27 academic year.

The campus in Nad Al Sheba will have more than 90 classrooms, dedicated learning spaces for nursery, primary and secondary education, as well as flexible open-plan learning spaces.