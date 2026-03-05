Warning over mental toll of sleepless nights as Iran strikes persist

The daily barrage of Iranian missiles and drones fired at the UAE has taken a heavy toll on millions across the country – upending routines and bringing anxiety and sleepless nights.

Loud bangs from missile interceptors and the blare of mobile phones delivering alerts have become familiar sounds since Iran launched its offensive against the Emirates and other Gulf countries on Saturday.

Stress levels are high among the population as people check their phones for updates, and sleep is essential to maintaining good mental and physical health, say experts.

It is also vital for recovery and capacity to carry out everyday tasks. The bangs have become more intermittent but the randomly occurring aerial explosions during the day or night are still disruptive.

Fighting fatigue

“Sleep plays a crucial role in memory consolidation, immune function and hormone regulation, making it an essential part of daily health,” said Jasmine Ceus, a sleep consultant at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital, Al Qusais.

“Disrupted sleep can affect mental health by contributing to irritability, reduced concentration and increased stress levels.

“Over time, repeated interruptions in sleep may make it more difficult to manage emotions, cope with daily challenges, and maintain positive mood.”

Clear thinking

The optimum amount of sleep depends on factors such as age, sex and physical health.

While doctors suggest anything from seven to nine hours, the cumulative affects of poor sleep can hamper clear decision-making and emotional processing.

Generally, children and adolescents require more sleep, often between 9 and 12 hours, to support healthy growth and development.

Sleep quality also matters. Uninterrupted cycles through deep and REM sleep are particularly important for feeling fully rested.

Sleep consultant Jasmine Ceus says consistent bedtime patterns will help children nod off. Photo: Medcare Info

“Prolonged sleep disruption can worsen its effects. Chronic sleep difficulties may lead to higher stress hormone levels, fatigue, reduced cognitive function and mood disturbances," said Ms Ceus.

“This can affect overall resilience and quality of life, and in children, irregular sleep over time impacts behaviour, learning and development.

“This highlights the importance of establishing consistent sleep habits early and maintaining them whenever possible.”

Children taking up home schooling across the country have been offered mental support. Teachers receive guidance on how to discuss the situation with pupils in age-appropriate ways.

Counselling support is available, with safe spaces for young people to talk about their concerns with teachers and well-being specialists.

Health authorities in Abu Dhabi have set up a 24-hour helpline for people feeling the strain of the recent days’ events.

Residents can call the bilingual Sakina hotline, on 800 725462, for support and guidance from mental health professionals on concerns such as anxiety, panic, stress or difficulty sleeping.

“The hotline aims to ensure that no one in Abu Dhabi feels that they have to face their worries alone, whether they have lived here all their lives or have recently arrived from abroad,” said Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi

Bedtime routines

To help them get to sleep at this difficult time, children benefit from predictable bedtime routines that signal that it is time to wind down. Keeping lights dim, reducing noise and avoiding overstimulation before bed help children to settle.

Positive reinforcement and consistent routines encourage healthy sleep habits, while comforting items, soft music, or quiet activities encourage a sense of calm.

Even during periods of overnight disruption, these strategies help children sleep more soundly, supporting their growth, emotional balance and overall well-being, experts said.

“During periods of uncertainty, one of the first things many people notice changing is their sleep patterns,” said Haya Bitar, a therapist and personal transformation expert. “Unexpected noise, worry or shifts in routine can make it difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep through the night.

“One way to calm this heightened alertness is through the language we use with ourselves and our children. Our nervous system responds strongly to the stories we tell ourselves about what is happening around us.

“If the inner dialogue focuses only on uncertainty and danger, the body remains activated. But when uncertainty is acknowledged alongside reassurance, the nervous system begins to settle.”