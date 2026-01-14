My Dubai Rent: Jeweller loves life in Dh210,000 apartment in Jumeirah Heights

My Dubai Rent is proudly sponsored by Property Finder, the UAE’s No 1 real estate portal. With verified listings, trusted SuperAgents and powerful search and comparison tools, Property Finder helps property seekers find the right home with confidence and ease.

Claudia Trujillo moved to Dubai in 2023 and needed a home that was pet friendly and handy for work and schools.

Ms Trujillo, 44, from Colombia, who has two children, needed space in which to create pieces for her jewellery business.

She shares an apartment in Jumeirah Heights West with her husband, who works in the oil and gas sector, their son Samy, 15, and dog, Milo. Daughter Gaby is at university.

She showed The National around the property.

What can you tell us about your home?

My apartment is a duplex with three bedrooms, plus ensuites, a maid room with en suite, and one guest bathroom. We have a living and dining area, a semi-open kitchen, TV room, and four large balconies.

The apartment is a very good size and is filled with natural light, which was one of the things I loved most when I first saw it.

How long have you lived here?

I moved to Dubai in July 2023. We previously lived in Saudi Arabia so the Middle East is very familiar to us. We’ve spent many years in the region.

Although I had visited Dubai several times as a tourist, it was in 2023 when we officially moved due my husband’s job. He was offered a professional opportunity and, as a family, we decided to move to Dubai.

Why did you choose this home?

From the beginning, we were looking for a community that felt welcoming, calm, and suitable for family life. This area offered exactly that. We also fell in love with the apartment itself.

Since I was moving with my own furniture, it was important to find a space where everything could fit comfortably, and this home worked perfectly for us.

It features double-height ceilings, giving the space a very open and airy feeling. Compared to other apartments we viewed within the same price range, this one clearly stood out and felt like a very good choice for us.

The view from Claudia Trujillo's apartment. Chris Whiteoak / The National

What drew you to the area?

It was well located, close to our children’s school and my husband’s workplace. It’s a very family-orientated neighbourhood, surrounded by greenery and a lake. It’s also pet-friendly, which was essential for us as we have a little dog.

There is a small pavilion nearby with a pharmacy, supermarket and several restaurants.

In addition, Dubai Marina Mall is just seven minutes away by road, Ibn Battuta Mall about eight minutes, and Mall of the Emirates around 15 minutes by car, which makes the location very convenient and well connected.

What do you pay to rent the property?

When we first moved into this apartment, our rent was Dh210,000, which at the time felt very reasonable compared to other apartments we had seen.

Over the past two-and-a-half years our rent has increased by 5 per cent, in line with RERA regulations in Dubai. Even so, I believe the price we pay is fair considering the size of the apartment and the location we are in. The rental price now is Dh220,500.

How have you made it your home?

All the furniture I have was brought with me when we moved. Because of that, settling into the apartment felt much easier, and it quickly started to feel like home.

I’ve never been someone who enjoys having too many things. I prefer clean, uncluttered spaces and a more minimal approach to design, which works perfectly in this apartment.

What amenities do you have?

The building offers very nice amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool. At the back of the property, there is a path that goes around the lake, which is perfect for relaxing walks.

There is a spacious green area between the buildings and, just about five minutes walk away, there is a small pavilion with a pharmacy, a supermarket, and a couple of restaurants, all outdoors, which makes it very convenient.

Any downsides to living there?

The only downside is that the building does not have its own gym. However, there are several well-equipped gyms very close by in Meadows, or Ibn Battuta Mall.

When we first moved here, one of the things I noticed the most was the sound from the mosque, since my apartment faces one. I could hear the early morning prayers very clearly. However, you naturally get used to it.

Are you planning to stay in this apartment?

We really enjoy living here. Although one of my two children, my daughter Gaby, has gone to university, the location is still very convenient for my other child’s school and for my husband’s workplace.

For my job [running jewellery company Nativo Arte], I need to go to Abu Dhabi a few times a week, and from this location it’s very convenient as I don’t have to cross the entire city. We also have a good landlord.

Have you thought about buying a property?

Yes, we have, as an investment and we have even asked some friends about it who already invested and purchased property here in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

For the moment, we will continue evaluating the possibilities in the market, between something that is already built and an off-plan property. But it would definitely be a smaller apartment. I’m confident that the future will bring something very good for us.