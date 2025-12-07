My Dubai Rent: Cat rescuers offer sanctuary in their Dh92,700 a year Barsha home

My Dubai Rent is proudly sponsored by Property Finder, the UAE’s No 1 property portal. With verified listings, trusted SuperAgents and powerful search and comparison tools, Property Finder helps property seekers find the right home with confidence and ease.

Cat-lovers Chris Howlett and his wife rent an apartment in Dubai’s Al Barsha 1 community, which they say gives them space to indulge their passion for rescuing pets.

The couple share their two-bedroom home with three cats of their own and occasionally other felines as and when they come along and need help.

Mr Howlett, 43, a senior graphic designer who has been in the UAE for 16 years, and his wife, a drama and public-speaking tutor, pay Dh92,700 a year to rent the property.

Mr Howlett, who is originally from Birmingham, England, showed The National around.

Please tell us about the home

It is a two-bed apartment, with two bathrooms, one toilet room and two balconies.

It is an Al Ghurair-managed building, so we don’t pay agent fees when renting as it's rented directly from the owners. We have been here for just over two years, having previously lived in a two-bedroom apartment in The Greens.

Why did you choose this place?

The size of the rooms is great for the cost, and the building is only a few years old, so it is in good condition. All maintenance is covered in the rental fee, so we have no issues with any problems being fixed in the apartment.

We have access to a great gym with new machines and workout areas, and a swimming pool on the roof that is also a good size, and there is plenty of space for sunbathing and relaxing.

We like the location. The Al Barsha 1 area has access to main roads for easy travel to different parts of the city. Locally, we are close to Mall of the Emirates and we have lots of great food and drink options a walkable distance from the apartment. The public transport network is also very good and reliable and helps me when I travel to work.

Do you feel you get value for your rent?

We pay Dh92,700 for the year in one cheque. This is a reasonable rate for the area and quality of the building, and the going rate for the local area.

I think it is value for money, considering the location and the size of the apartment.

How have you made it your home?

We have hung various artworks in the living room and bedrooms by an artist called Ahoy, a printmaker from Hong Kong, as well as a mixed media artist from London called Neon Savage.

My wife also has some handmade prints made by Richard Ashcroft, the lead singer in the UK band The Verve. These are hanging in the bedrooms.

We have added some cat shelves in various rooms so our three cats, Squeak, Felix and Jasmine, can climb and play on them when they want.

We use our third toilet room to house stray and injured cats as and when we find them and decide to help. We have helped many cats relocate to the UK for a better life and to find permanent new owners.

What amenities do you have nearby?

Al Barsha Pond Park is within walking distance. I spend some evenings and weekend days walking there. It has a good 1.5km running track, a large pond that is in the centre of the park, and large grassed areas for playing and relaxing.

I also know a number of the stray cats that live in the park and I say hello and give them treats now and then.

The area has many great restaurants that serve Indian and Arabic foods, which are perfect for our vegan and vegetarian diets.

I eat regularly at a place called Hill Top Restaurant, a small family-run Nepali place that serves one of the best thali meals I have had.

The area is also great for grocery shopping. We have a Lebanese deli over the road that sells great fresh olives, vegetables and Arabic cheese.

Is there anything that you would change about living there?

I would like to see more green areas and trees in the area. This would be great for the environment and would bring natural shelter for birds and insects.

I would also like our building to have better car access. The main entrance is at the front of the building, where a number of restaurants are positioned, and it can be hard to access and leave the building during busy times.

Are you planning to stay in this apartment?

We would like to stay here for as long as possible. If the rent stays under Dh95,000, we can continue to live here; if it rises over this, we will need to relocate.

Have you considered buying a home here?

I’m not confident that purchasing property in Dubai is a stable option for me right now. I have considered investing in property in the UAE, but at the moment the property prices are high and not achievable for us.

I have invested in property in the UK and will continue to rent in Dubai.

WHAT%20IS%20THE%20LICENSING%20PROCESS%20FOR%20VARA%3F %3Cp%3EVara%20will%20cater%20to%20three%20categories%20of%20companies%20in%20Dubai%20(except%20the%20DIFC)%3A%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECategory%20A%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Minimum%20viable%20product%20(MVP)%20applicants%20that%20are%20currently%20in%20the%20process%20of%20securing%20an%20MVP%20licence%3A%20This%20is%20a%20three-stage%20process%20starting%20with%20%5B1%5D%20a%20provisional%20permit%2C%20graduating%20to%20%5B2%5D%20preparatory%20licence%20and%20concluding%20with%20%5B3%5D%20operational%20licence.%20Applicants%20that%20are%20already%20in%20the%20MVP%20process%20will%20be%20advised%20by%20Vara%20to%20either%20continue%20within%20the%20MVP%20framework%20or%20be%20transitioned%20to%20the%20full%20market%20product%20licensing%20process.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECategory%20B%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Existing%20legacy%20virtual%20asset%20service%20providers%20prior%20to%20February%207%2C%202023%2C%20which%20are%20required%20to%20come%20under%20Vara%20supervision.%20All%20operating%20service%20proviers%20in%20Dubai%20(excluding%20the%20DIFC)%20fall%20under%20Vara%E2%80%99s%20supervision.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECategory%20C%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20New%20applicants%20seeking%20a%20Vara%20licence%20or%20existing%20applicants%20adding%20new%20activities.%20All%20applicants%20that%20do%20not%20fall%20under%20Category%20A%20or%20B%20can%20begin%20the%20application%20process%20through%20their%20current%20or%20prospective%20commercial%20licensor%20%E2%80%94%20the%20DET%20or%20Free%20Zone%20Authority%20%E2%80%94%20or%20directly%20through%20Vara%20in%20the%20instance%20that%20they%20have%20yet%20to%20determine%20the%20commercial%20operating%20zone%20in%20Dubai.%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

The Lowdown Kesari Rating: 2.5/5 stars

Produced by: Dharma Productions, Azure Entertainment

Directed by: Anubhav Singh

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra





RACECARD 4.30pm Jebel Jais – Maiden (PA) Dh60,000 (Turf) 1,000m

5pm: Jabel Faya – Maiden (PA) Dh60,000 (T) 1,000m

5.30pm: Al Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 2,200m

6pm: The President’s Cup Prep – Conditions (PA) Dh100,000 (T) 2,200m

6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club – Prestige (PA) Dh125,000 (T) 1,600m

7pm: Al Ruwais – Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 (T) 1,200m

7.30pm: Jebel Hafeet – Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Avatar%20(2009) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJames%20Cameron%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESam%20Worthington%2C%20Zoe%20Saldana%2C%20Sigourney%20Weaver%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

'Falling%20for%20Christmas' %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Janeen%20Damian%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Lindsay%20Lohan%2C%20Chord%20Overstreet%2C%20Jack%20Wagner%2C%20Aliana%20Lohan%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Golden Shoe top five (as of March 1): Harry Kane, Tottenham, Premier League, 24 goals, 48 points

Edinson Cavani, PSG, Ligue 1, 24 goals, 48 points

Ciro Immobile, Lazio, Serie A, 23 goals, 46 points

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, Premier League, 23 goals, 46 points

Lionel Messi, Barcelona, La Liga, 22 goals, 44 points

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

Power: 620hp from 5,750-7,500rpm

Torque: 760Nm from 3,000-5,750rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh1.05 million ($286,000)

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

Qosty Byogaani Starring: Hani Razmzi, Maya Nasir and Hassan Hosny Four stars

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

UAE v Ireland 1st ODI, UAE win by 6 wickets 2nd ODI, January 12 3rd ODI, January 14 4th ODI, January 16

'Jurassic%20World%20Dominion' %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Colin%20Trevorrow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Sam%20Neill%2C%20Laura%20Dern%2C%20Jeff%20Goldblum%2C%20Bryce%20Dallas%20Howard%2C%20Chris%20Pratt%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UFC Fight Night 2 1am – Early prelims 2am – Prelims 4am-7am – Main card 7:30am-9am – press cons

Key recommendations Fewer criminals put behind bars and more to serve sentences in the community, with short sentences scrapped and many inmates released earlier.

Greater use of curfews and exclusion zones to deliver tougher supervision than ever on criminals.

Explore wider powers for judges to punish offenders by blocking them from attending football matches, banning them from driving or travelling abroad through an expansion of ‘ancillary orders’.

More Intensive Supervision Courts to tackle the root causes of crime such as alcohol and drug abuse – forcing repeat offenders to take part in tough treatment programmes or face prison.

HOW TO WATCH Facebook: TheNationalNews Twitter: @thenationalnews Instagram: @thenationalnews.com TikTok: @thenationalnews

Napoleon %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Ridley%20Scott%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Joaquin%20Phoenix%2C%20Vanessa%20Kirby%2C%20Tahar%20Rahim%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%202%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A