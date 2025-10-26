Abu Dhabi to introduce dynamic speed limit on major road this week

Dynamic speed limits are to be introduced on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Road in Abu Dhabi from October 27.

The initiative by the Integrated Transport Centre allows real-time changes to speed limits - from 100kph to 80kph - based on weather, traffic, events or roadworks.

“The aim is to improve traffic flow and enhance road safety. We urge everyone to adhere to the speed limits to ensure the safety of all,” the authority posted on X.

The system can be adjusted during unstable weather such as rain, fog or sandstorms, to prevent accidents. Limits can also be lowered during peak hours to improve traffic flow and ease bottlenecks.

When maintenance or construction is taking place, the limit is reduced to protect both drivers and road workers. For major events that increase traffic volume, the system may be adjusted to manage the flow of vehicles effectively.

Abu Dhabi Police and transport authorities regularly revise speed limits under a broader push to improve safety and reduce the number of deaths and injuries on the nation's roads.

Traffic accidents in the UAE increased by 8 per cent last year, with 4,748 recorded across the country, compared to 4,391 in 2023, according to figures from the Ministry of Interior. The number of deaths was 384, higher than in 2023 and 2022, with just under a third of victims aged in their 20s.

