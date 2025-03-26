UAE insurance scheme for Indian blue-collar workers expanded

A comprehensive insurance scheme launched to provide a safety net to millions of Indian blue-collar workers living in the UAE has been expanded.

The Group Protection Insurance plan – introduced by the Consulate of India last year – has won the support of two more companies, Dubai National Insurance and Nexus Insurance Brokers.

The coverage provides life insurance, disability benefits and repatriation services.

Organisers said it addresses a “pressing need for comprehensive coverage among blue-collar workers” who have been “historically underserved”.

The insurance product can be purchased by businesses in the UAE on behalf of their employees.

All full-time Indian employees registered to work by authorities in the UAE are eligible for support. A minimum of 10 workers is required for the group coverage.

Indian citizens aged 18 to 69 can be covered, with the insurance plan running for 12 months.

The insurance covers death by any cause and permanent disability (up to a sum of Dh35,000) and repatriation costs following a death, up to Dh12,000.

Why insurance protection is crucial

The Indian Consulate established the dedicated insurance plan to help plug gaps in access to support for its citizens.

It was found that while companies insured their employees who were covered under health and workmen’s compensation for work-related injuries and deaths, there was no mandatory insurance coverage for natural death, so families did not receive compensation.

The consulate helped to link companies with insurance such as Gargash Insurance Services and Orient Insurance for a package that covered both natural and accidental death in the UAE and worldwide.

Historic ties

The insurance scheme is the latest move in support of a historic friendship between India and the UAE.

About four million Indians call the UAE home, making up the largest expatriate contingent in the UAE. They serve not only as the backbone of the country's workforce but as a driver of economic growth, with a number of prominent Indian business people setting up companies in the country and continuing to invest heavily in its development.

The two countries enjoy long-standing ties dating to the foundation of the Emirates. UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, made the first state visit to India by a UAE President in 1975.

The UAE signed its first Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) with India in 2022, following which bilateral trade has surged past $85 billion, making India the largest trading partner of the UAE and the Emirates the third-largest trading partner for India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UAE in February last year and inaugurated the Baps Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The countries also signed a pact to expand bilateral investment co-operation in digital infrastructure.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, made an official visit to India in September of that year, in which a number of deals were agreed by UAE and Indian businesses and organisations to extend the existing Cepa.

