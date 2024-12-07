President Sheikh Mohamed meets Druze community leader Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif

President Sheikh Mohamed on Saturday held talks with Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, as part of his visit to the UAE.

They spoke about the importance of promoting shared human values and supporting a culture of co-existence, constructive dialogue and peace among people around the world, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Mohamed wished Sheikh Mowafaq good health and a successful trip to the Emirates.

In return, Sheikh Mowafaq praised the President for his humanitarian approach and his focus on advancing peace, development, and the welfare of people around the globe. He also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed over the country's Eid Al Etihad celebrations and wished for the continued prosperity and progress of the nation.