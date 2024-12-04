Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed appointed Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region

President Sheikh Mohamed has appointed Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed as the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, having issued an Emiri decree on Tuesday.
The appointment comes after the death of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan in May.
Sheikh Hazza, 59, has served as Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi since March last year. He was also the former National Security Adviser and Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
Several senior Cabinet ministers have congratulated him on his new role, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who wrote on X: “Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed is a conscious Emirati leader with a rich national record and one of the righteous sons of Zayed.
“We congratulate him on the confidence of the President of the State. We ask God to help him in his new duties as the representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in Al Ain and to perpetuate goodness in the city of Al Ain and all the cities and regions of the country.”
