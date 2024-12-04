Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed appointed Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region

President Sheikh Mohamed has appointed Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed as the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, having issued an Emiri decree on Tuesday.

The appointment comes after the death of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan in May.

Sheikh Hazza, 59, has served as Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi since March last year. He was also the former National Security Adviser and Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Several senior Cabinet ministers have congratulated him on his new role, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who wrote on X: “Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed is a conscious Emirati leader with a rich national record and one of the righteous sons of Zayed.

“We congratulate him on the confidence of the President of the State. We ask God to help him in his new duties as the representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in Al Ain and to perpetuate goodness in the city of Al Ain and all the cities and regions of the country.”

Smart words at Make Smart Cool Make Smart Cool is not your usual festival. Dubbed “edutainment” by organisers Najahi Events, Make Smart Cool aims to inspire its youthful target audience through a mix of interactive presentation by social media influencers and a concert finale featuring Example with DJ Wire. Here are some of the speakers sharing their inspiration and experiences on the night.

Prince Ea

With his social media videos accumulating more half a billion views, the American motivational speaker is hot on the college circuit in the US, with talks that focus on the many ways to generate passion and motivation when it comes to learning.

Khalid Al Ameri

The Emirati columnist and presenter is much loved by local youth, with writings and presentations about education, entrepreneurship and family balance. His lectures on career and personal development are sought after by the education and business sector.

Ben Ouattara

Born to an Ivorian father and German mother, the Dubai-based fitness instructor and motivational speaker is all about conquering fears and insecurities. His talk focuses on the need to gain emotional and physical fitness when facing life’s challenges. As well managing his film production company, Ouattara is one of the official ambassadors of Dubai Expo2020.

Electoral College Victory Trump has so far secured 295 Electoral College votes, according to the Associated Press, exceeding the 270 needed to win. Only Nevada and Arizona remain to be called, and both swing states are leaning Republican. Trump swept all five remaining swing states, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, sealing his path to victory and giving him a strong mandate. Popular Vote Tally The count is ongoing, but Trump currently leads with nearly 51 per cent of the popular vote to Harris’s 47.6 per cent. Trump has over 72.2 million votes, while Harris trails with approximately 67.4 million.

Kanguva Director: Siva Stars: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley Rating: 2/5

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fasset%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2019%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Mohammad%20Raafi%20Hossain%2C%20Daniel%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%242.45%20million%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2086%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Pre-series%20B%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Investcorp%2C%20Liberty%20City%20Ventures%2C%20Fatima%20Gobi%20Ventures%2C%20Primal%20Capital%2C%20Wealthwell%20Ventures%2C%20FHS%20Capital%2C%20VN2%20Capital%2C%20local%20family%20offices%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Disclaimer Director: Alfonso Cuaron Stars: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Lesley Manville Rating: 4/5

Sheer grandeur The Owo building is 14 storeys high, seven of which are below ground, with the 30,000 square feet of amenities located subterranean, including a 16-seat private cinema, seven lounges, a gym, games room, treatment suites and bicycle storage. A clear distinction between the residences and the Raffles hotel with the amenities operated separately.

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

Citadel: Honey Bunny first episode Directors: Raj & DK Stars: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon Rating: 4/5

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

How to help Donate towards food and a flight by transferring money to this registered charity's account. Account name: Dar Al Ber Society Account Number: 11 530 734 IBAN: AE 9805 000 000 000 11 530 734 Bank Name: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank To ensure that your contribution reaches these people, please send the copy of deposit/transfer receipt to: juhi.khan@daralber.ae

Company profile Company: Rent Your Wardrobe Date started: May 2021 Founder: Mamta Arora Based: Dubai Sector: Clothes rental subscription Stage: Bootstrapped, self-funded