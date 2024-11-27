Gulf airlines hold off on Lebanon flights as tentative ceasefire begins

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Gulf airlines are holding off on resuming flights to Beirut as they wait to see if a tentative truce between Israel and Hezbollah holds.

Emirates, Etihad, Qatar, flydubai, Saudia and Oman Air are among the carriers whose flights are still suspended. Emirates and Etihad recently said flights would be off until January. Tens of thousands of expat Lebanese in the Gulf are expected to try to visit family in the coming weeks, amid hopes that a 60-day ceasefire is not breached.

FlyDubai told The National it was closely monitoring the situation. Emirates also said flights were suspended, while Etihad's website showed that flights to Beirut are off until January 13. The websites of Qatar Airways, Saudia and Oman Air show their services remain cancelled. Jordan’s flag carrier Royal Jordanian, which suspended flights in August, has also not updated any information on flights to Lebanon.

Lebanon's national carrier Middle East Airlines (MEA) is the only carrier that has kept flights operating from Beirut, even as the area around Rafic Hariri International Airport was bombed by Israeli jets.

MEA operates flights to and from Dubai and Abu Dhabi but services are full in the coming days. Before they were fully booked for December 1, a ticket for the 3.5 hour flight cost just under Dh2,500 ($680), far more than usual.

'Finally going home'

Dubai resident Rabih Takkoush, 28, who works in social media, said that as soon as he heard about the ceasefire on Tuesday night he booked his ticket home.

"It was a struggle to get a ticket because Middle East is the only airline operating to Beirut. And, as soon as the ceasefire was announced, people started booking tickets. Many of my friends even took to social media to post about their frustration of not being able to fly home because they couldn't get a ticket." Mr Takkoush said people want to “go home to be with our families”.

“I’m just lucky I got a ticket. I can’t wait to go home and hug everyone. I don’t want anything more than to be with my family, and to hold them close to me.”

It’s nearly a year and a half since he last went home. “I’m someone who goes to Beirut at least two to three times a year, so this has been tough.”

It has been an emotional few days for Mr Takkoush and his family. "Last night was particularly tough because my mother and father had to move out of our family home and go to a quieter neighbourhood where my grandparents used to live. But, no matter where they went, the air strikes were relentless."

Mr Takkoush posted a video of a call to his mother as air strikes sounded in the background on his social media. She was crying as they talked. He said he decided to post the video to show the world what they have been going through.

