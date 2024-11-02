President Sheikh Mohamed has phone call with Emir of Qatar

President Sheikh Mohamed had a phone call with Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, on Saturday to review the close ties between the two nations.
Wam reported that the two leaders explored ways to strengthen co-operation to advance the shared ambitions of the UAE and Qatar.
They exchanged views on several regional and international issues, with a focus on the situation in the Middle East. They underscored the need for concerted efforts to prevent further escalation in the region and avoid additional crises, Wam said.
They stressed the importance of a clear pathway towards a fair, comprehensive, and lasting peace, based on the two-state solution, to ensure stability and security for all.
Last month Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, held talks with Sheikh Tamim in Doha, while Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also met the Emir in Doha for talks on the sidelines of the Asia Co-operation Dialogue summit.
Stormy seas
Weather warnings show that Storm Eunice is soon to make landfall. The videographer and I are scrambling to return to the other side of the Channel before it does. As we race to the port of Calais, I see miles of wire fencing topped with barbed wire all around it, a silent ‘Keep Out’ sign for those who, unlike us, aren’t lucky enough to have the right to move freely and safely across borders.
We set sail on a giant ferry whose length dwarfs the dinghies migrants use by nearly a 100 times. Despite the windy rain lashing at the portholes, we arrive safely in Dover; grateful but acutely aware of the miserable conditions the people we’ve left behind are in and of the privilege of choice.
