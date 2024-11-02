President Sheikh Mohamed has phone call with Emir of Qatar

President Sheikh Mohamed had a phone call with Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, on Saturday to review the close ties between the two nations.

Wam reported that the two leaders explored ways to strengthen co-operation to advance the shared ambitions of the UAE and Qatar.

They exchanged views on several regional and international issues, with a focus on the situation in the Middle East. They underscored the need for concerted efforts to prevent further escalation in the region and avoid additional crises, Wam said.

They stressed the importance of a clear pathway towards a fair, comprehensive, and lasting peace, based on the two-state solution, to ensure stability and security for all.

Last month Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, held talks with Sheikh Tamim in Doha, while Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also met the Emir in Doha for talks on the sidelines of the Asia Co-operation Dialogue summit.

