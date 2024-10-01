Chart of the week: UAE tops mobile broadband speed globally

Demand for fast and reliable mobile internet has become integral to our daily lives, whether downloading 4K videos, immersing ourselves in virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR), playing quality games, or simply staying connected with loved ones. We’ve come to expect smooth, uninterrupted experiences. So, which countries top the charts in this critical mobile service? According to the Speedtest Global Index, the UAE continues to rank among the world's fastest mobile internet speed countries. Out of 190 countries measured, the UAE currently holds the top spot globally. With median download speeds of 398 Mbps, upload speeds of 27.65 Mbps, and latency at a lightning-fast 19 ms, the UAE offers an exceptional mobile experience. The UAE is home to two major telecom operators: Etisalat, now known as e&, and du. Based in Abu Dhabi, Etisalat is the UAE’s oldest and largest network provider, having been in business since 1976. With a subscriber base large enough to make it the 18th biggest network operator in the world, Etisalat consistently delivers the fastest speeds in the country, according to Opensignal. On the other hand, du, based in Dubai, has been operational since 2007 and became the UAE’s first provider to roll out 5G services in 2019. Qatar and the UAE, neighbouring countries with similar infrastructure and broadband adoption, interchangeably took the top spot in 2023 and 2024. Large projects in broadband and mobile telecoms dating back to<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/technology/how-the-uae-leads-the-world-in-high-speed-broadband-1.621718" target="_blank"> 2017 </a>have meant the UAE’s early investment in infrastructure has ensured that it remains at the forefront of the digital landscape, offering one of the world’s best mobile internet experiences.