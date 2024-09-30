Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed to travel to Qatar for official visit

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will meet Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, and other senior officials, when he begins an official visit to the country on Tuesday.

Sheikh Khaled's trip to Qatar "reflects the strong brotherly bonds between the two nations and their people, exploring advancing collaboration across various sectors", Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

In August, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, met Sheikh Tamim in Doha for talks aimed at bolstering ties between their countries.

"The UAE and Qatar are partners in supporting stability and development in the region, ensuring its prosperity and the well-being of its people," Sheikh Tahnoun wrote on X at the time.

Sheikh Tahnoun also took the opportunity to convey the wishes of President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, for the Qatari Emir's health and the prosperity of his people. Sheikh Tamim reciprocated with similar wishes for the UAE leaders and their people.

Sheikh Mohamed hosted Sheikh Tamim for high-level talks in Abu Dhabi in June. The two leaders called for a peaceful solution to the Gaza war and emphasised the need for regional stability during those discussions.

