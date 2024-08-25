Indonesian medical team joins Emirati doctors in Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

An Indonesian medical team has joined the Emirati integrated field hospital in the Gaza Strip.

It follows their involvement in the UAE floating hospital, and comes as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

Twenty-five Indonesian doctors had collaborated with medics from the UAE aboard the floating hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Ten of these have now joined the team in Gaza.

The remaining 15 doctors will continue to work in Egypt.

The UAE continues its medical efforts at both the field and floating hospitals, treating injured and wounded individuals from Gaza in collaboration with various international medical teams.

In July, staff at the UAE’s field hospital in the Gaza Strip told The National they have been donating their blood to help provide critical medical aid to civilians affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

More than 48,000 injured Palestinians have been treated at the 200-bed complex in Rafah city since it opened in December. It continues to provide care for those injured in the war.

Dr Sultan Al Kaabi, the hospital's director, said the medical team had conducted five donation campaigns to provide blood to hospitals across the enclave since it opened.

“The Emirati blood has mixed with the Palestinian blood in one vein,” he said.

