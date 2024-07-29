Reem Al Hashimy greets President of Chile in Abu Dhabi

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, greeted President of Chile Gabriel Boric on his arrival in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Ms Al Hashimy met Mr Boric at the Presidential Airport at about 7am, where he was welcomed with an honour guard.

Mohammed Al Neyadi, the UAE's ambassador to Chile, was also present to meet the South American delegation.

It is the first visit by a Chilean president since diplomatic relations were established between the countries in 1978.

Discussions are expected to focus on economic, commercial and developmental sectors, state news agency Wam reported.

It comes after the two countries concluded a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement this year.

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Alberto van Klaveren, Chile's Foreign Minister, signed a statement announcing the successful conclusion of negotiations in April.

The agreement marked a significant milestone within the UAE's Cepa programme, which aims to raise the value of the country's non-oil foreign trade to Dh4 trillion by 2031.

RIVER SPIRIT Author: Leila Aboulela Publisher: Saqi Books Pages: 320 Available: Now

The specs Engine: 1.8-litre 4-cyl turbo

Power: 190hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 320Nm from 1,800-5,000rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed dual-clutch auto

Fuel consumption: 6.7L/100km

Price: From Dh111,195

On sale: Now

COMPANY PROFILE Company: Olive Gaea

Started: 2021

Co-founders: Vivek Tripathi, Jessica Scopacasa

Based: Dubai

Licensed by: Dubai World Trade Centre

Industry: Climate-Tech, Sustainability

Funding: $1.1 million

Investors: Cornerstone Venture Partners and angel investors

Number of employees: 8



Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

Company Profile Company name: Namara

Started: June 2022

Founder: Mohammed Alnamara

Based: Dubai

Sector: Microfinance

Current number of staff: 16

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Family offices

