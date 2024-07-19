President Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Sheikh Hamdan on cabinet appointment during talks

President Sheikh Mohamed on Friday congratulated Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his appointment to the UAE Cabinet during talks in Abu Dhabi.

The head of state wished Sheikh Hamdan well in his efforts to support the nation's progress in his capacity as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Sheikh Hamdan took on the roles following a cabinet reshuffle announced by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohammed said he consulted with the President on the ministerial shake-up, which also saw Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, installed as Deputy Prime Minister.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamdan reviewed several issues concerning national affairs and the well-being of UAE citizens during the meeting held at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, were also in attendance.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation for the trust placed in him by Sheikh Mohamed and the Ruler of Dubai, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Hamdan spoke of his determination to help support the nation's development after taking part in a swearing-in ceremony for the country's new ministers on Thursday.

"We pledge that we will faithfully fulfil our duties and responsibilities, unwaveringly uphold the interests of the union and its people and continue on the path that was set by our founding fathers," Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"May Allah protect the UAE, its leadership and people."

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Abdullah took the oath in the presence of President Sheikh Mohamed, along with fellow appointees Ahmed Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; and Alia Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship.

