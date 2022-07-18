Ministry honours 16 companies that embraced Emirati recruitment drive

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has honoured 16 companies that more than tripled their Emiratisation ratios in the two months since a new private sector company classification system was introduced in June.

The Cabinet in May approved measures that will ensure Emiratis make up 10 per cent of employees in private sector companies by 2026.

In the next year, companies with more than 50 employees should have a 2 per cent Emirati workforce under the Nafis scheme. This quota will be expanded year-on-year until 10 per cent is reached.

The UAE in May announced a cut to some worker permit fees for private sector companies that voluntarily exceed Emiratisation targets.

Companies that go above and beyond what is legally required will pay only Dh250 for certain permits rather than Dh3,750.

Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, speaking at the ceremony held to honour the 16 private sector companies, said "1,166 opportunities have been created for UAE nationals in high-skilled jobs, opening the doors of the future for them to develop their capabilities and enhance their competencies".

The companies that were honoured include Majid Al Futtaim Hypermarkets, Emirates Gateway Security Services, Teleperformance Middle East Business Services, Orient Insurance, Azam Recruitment, Ras Al Khaimah Ceramics, Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas, Riyadh School, Magic Planet, Ahalia Hospital, Dubai Insurance Company, Halliburton Worldwide Limited, IGG Emirates Advanced Training, Halcon Systems, G42 and Bayanat for Mapping and Surveying Services.

"The private sector plays a crucial role in creating job opportunities and opening new horizons for economic activities in sectors that respond to the priorities of the future and benefits from the capabilities of Emirati talent," said Mr Al Awar.

"Emiratis possess advanced levels of education and training and have gained experience in an international economy that is dynamic and open to diverse cultures and civilisations and applies the most advanced technologies available."

