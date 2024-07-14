Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Abdullah appointed UAE Deputy Prime Ministers

Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai, has become UAE Deputy Prime Minister as well as Minister of Defence, it was announced on Sunday.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed was also appointed the role of Deputy Prime Minister.

Dubai's ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, said he consulted with President Sheikh Mohamed on the decision.

He said that a 'new ministerial position' had been created in the country and that his son, Sheikh Hamdan, would join as Deputy Prime Minister. He was also appointed Minister of Defence.

“We announce today the formation of a new ministerial position in the country as follows: The joining of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktourm in the UAE government as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence in the UAE Cabinet,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The Dubai Ruler went on to say Sheikh Hamdan was “a leader who loves people, and whom people love”, saying he was confident in the new addition to the UAE government.

“We also announce today, as part of the government amendments, the appointment of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Prime Minister, in addition to his duties as Minister of Foreign Affairs.”

Education

Included in the changes was the restructuring of the Council for Education, Human Resources and Community Development in the UAE.

Sheikh Abdullah will head the council, along with his Vice President Sheikha Maryam bin Zayed, who was appointed as President of the National Center for Quality Education.

“The Council of Education, headed by Sheikh Abdullah and with Sheikha Maryam as Vice-President, represents a guarantee of the stability and continuity of education plans and strategies,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“The Council will supervise our national human capital, under the guidance and vision of the President of the State, may God protect him, from early childhood through general education and higher education, all the way to employment and nationalisation, and ending with a stable family capable of graduating generations that adhere to their identity … preserving the values of their society … and keeping pace with all future scientific and technical changes.”

The latest government changes also included merging the Emirates Foundation for School Education and the Federal Agency for Early Education with the Ministry of Education, and the appointment of Sarah Al Amiri as Minister of Education in the UAE. Ms Al Amiri was previously UAE Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology.

Abdul Rahman Al Awar was announced as Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, in addition to his current duties as Minister of Emiratisation and Human Resources in the federal government.

Further appointments

Ahmed Belhoul was announced as Minister of Sports and President of the Higher Colleges of Technology, in addition to his duties as President of the Emirates Space Agency.

Alia Abdullah Al Mazrouei was announced as Minister of State for Entrepreneurship.

“Alia has distinguished experience in the private sector and the government sector in the country, and her role is to create greater economic opportunities for the sons and daughters of the nation to benefit from the great growth witnessed by our national economy,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

Sara Al Musallam was thanked “for her efforts during the past period”, with the Dubai ruler wishing her continued success in serving her country.

Ms Al Musallam was appointed Minister of State for Early Education with responsibility for the newly established Federal Authority for Early Education in 2022.