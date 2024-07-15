Indonesian President Joko Widodo to begin UAE visit on Tuesday

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will on Tuesday begin a two-day state visit to the UAE, in which he will hold high-level talks with President Sheikh Mohamed.

The two leaders will review efforts to bolster strategic ties between the friendly nations across a number of key sectors, state news agency Wam reported.

Discussions will centre on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Cepa) signed between the countries in July 2022, which is crucial to joint efforts to advance sustainable development.

Sheikh Mohamed said at the time the agreement would herald "a new era of increased trade, investment and economic co-operation".

The head of state said it would serve to build on the long-standing links between the countries.

The pact came into force in August 2023.

The UAE-Indonesia Cepa is projected to boost the value of bilateral non-oil trade from $4.08 billion to more than $10 billion within five years of implementation.

The agreement also seeks to raise the combined value of trade in services between the two nations to $630 million by 2030. More than 80 per cent of UAE exports to Indonesia will now be exempt from customs duties.

Mr Widodo is to step down this year at the end of his second and final term as president.

Green vision

The UAE and Indonesia are also united in the fight to safeguard the planet.

In May it was announced work had begun on a new mangrove research centre in Indonesia, in collaboration with the UAE.

Backed by the UAE's $10 million investment, the Mohamed bin Zayed-Joko Widodo International Mangrove Research Centre will be built on 2.5 hectares of land in Bali's Ngurah Rai Forest Park.

The park is already home to more than 1,158ha of mangroves and the research centre was first announced at last year's Cop28 climate change conference in Dubai.

"The project reflects the UAE’s commitment to protect critical ecosystems, such as mangroves, and is in line with [the country's] climate-mitigation efforts," said Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, who attended a ground-breaking event at the project.

"The centre will be an ideal platform for scientists and researchers to join forces and exchange knowledge to improve our ability to counter current and future environmental challenges.

Shared values

The UAE and Indonesia's friendship runs deep, with both countries home to their own Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo on the Indonesian island of Java, named in tribute to the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was opened by President Sheikh Mohamed and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo in November 2022.

Though smaller than the Abu Dhabi original, it bears a remarkable resemblance to the architectural marvel with its striking white and gold decor, four minarets and a central dome surrounded by four smaller ones.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

if you go The flights Etihad, Emirates and Singapore Airlines fly direct from the UAE to Singapore from Dh2,265 return including taxes. The flight takes about 7 hours. The hotel Rooms at the M Social Singapore cost from SG $179 (Dh488) per night including taxes. The tour Makan Makan Walking group tours costs from SG $90 (Dh245) per person for about three hours. Tailor-made tours can be arranged. For details go to www.woknstroll.com.sg

Januzaj's club record Manchester United 50 appearances, 5 goals Borussia Dortmund (loan) 6 appearances, 0 goals Sunderland (loan) 25 appearances, 0 goals

THE BIO Favourite car: Koenigsegg Agera RS or Renault Trezor concept car. Favourite book: I Am Pilgrim by Terry Hayes or Red Notice by Bill Browder. Biggest inspiration: My husband Nik. He really got me through a lot with his positivity. Favourite holiday destination: Being at home in Australia, as I travel all over the world for work. It’s great to just hang out with my husband and family.

Cricket World Cup League 2 UAE results

Lost to Oman by eight runs

Beat Namibia by three wickets

Lost to Oman by 12 runs

Beat Namibia by 43 runs UAE fixtures

Free admission. All fixtures broadcast live on icc.tv Tuesday March 15, v PNG at Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Friday March 18, v Nepal at Dubai International Stadium

Saturday March 19, v PNG at Dubai International Stadium

Monday March 21, v Nepal at Dubai International Stadium

Forced Deportations While the Lebanese government has deported a number of refugees back to Syria since 2011, the latest round is the first en-mass campaign of its kind, say the Access Center for Human Rights, a non-governmental organization which monitors the conditions of Syrian refugees in Lebanon. “In the past, the Lebanese General Security was responsible for the forced deportation operations of refugees, after forcing them to sign papers stating that they wished to return to Syria of their own free will. Now, the Lebanese army, specifically military intelligence, is responsible for the security operation,” said Mohammad Hasan, head of ACHR.

In just the first four months of 2023 the number of forced deportations is nearly double that of the entirety of 2022. Since the beginning of 2023, ACHR has reported 407 forced deportations – 200 of which occurred in April alone. In comparison, just 154 people were forcfully deported in 2022.

Violence Instances of violence against Syrian refugees are not uncommon. Just last month, security camera footage of men violently attacking and stabbing an employee at a mini-market went viral. The store’s employees had engaged in a verbal altercation with the men who had come to enforce an order to shutter shops, following the announcement of a municipal curfew for Syrian refugees.

“They thought they were Syrian,” said the mayor of the Nahr el Bared municipality, Charbel Bou Raad, of the attackers.

It later emerged the beaten employees were Lebanese. But the video was an exemplary instance of violence at a time when anti-Syrian rhetoric is particularly heated as Lebanese politicians call for the return of Syrian refugees to Syria.





Law 41.9.4 of men’s T20I playing conditions The fielding side shall be ready to start each over within 60 seconds of the previous over being completed.

An electronic clock will be displayed at the ground that counts down seconds from 60 to zero.

The clock is not required or, if already started, can be cancelled if:

• A new batter comes to the wicket between overs.

• An official drinks interval has been called.

• The umpires have approved the on field treatment of an injury to a batter or fielder.

• The time lost is for any circumstances beyond the control of the fielding side.

• The third umpire starts the clock either when the ball has become dead at the end of the previous over, or a review has been completed.

• The team gets two warnings if they are not ready to start overs after the clock reaches zero.

• On the third and any subsequent occasion in an innings, the bowler’s end umpire awards five runs.



Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Switching sides Mahika Gaur is the latest Dubai-raised athlete to attain top honours with another country. Velimir Stjepanovic (Serbia, swimming)

Born in Abu Dhabi and raised in Dubai, he finished sixth in the final of the 2012 Olympic Games in London in the 200m butterfly final. Jonny Macdonald (Scotland, rugby union)

Brought up in Abu Dhabi and represented the region in international rugby. When the Arabian Gulf team was broken up into its constituent nations, he opted to play for Scotland instead, and went to the Hong Kong Sevens. Sophie Shams (England, rugby union)

The daughter of an English mother and Emirati father, Shams excelled at rugby in Dubai, then after attending university in the UK played for England at sevens.

FIVE TRENDS THAT WILL SHAPE UAE BANKING • The digitisation of financial services will continue • Managing and using data effectively will become a competitive advantage • Digitisation will require continued adjustment of operating models • Banks will expand their role in the customer life through ecosystems • The structure of the sector will change

CHATGPT ENTERPRISE FEATURES • Enterprise-grade security and privacy • Unlimited higher-speed GPT-4 access with no caps • Longer context windows for processing longer inputs • Advanced data analysis capabilities • Customisation options • Shareable chat templates that companies can use to collaborate and build common workflows • Analytics dashboard for usage insights • Free credits to use OpenAI APIs to extend OpenAI into a fully-custom solution for enterprises

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Xpanceo Started: 2018 Founders: Roman Axelrod, Valentyn Volkov Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Smart contact lenses, augmented/virtual reality Funding: $40 million Investor: Opportunity Venture (Asia)