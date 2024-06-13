UAE sends 90 tonnes of Gaza aid to Al Arish

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE sent 90 tonnes of aid for Gaza to Al Arish in Egypt on Thursday, from where it will be transported to Gaza, state news agency Wam reported.

The aid package includes 450 tents, as well as food parcels and dates. The UAE has now sent 238 aid flights to Al Arish since the launch of Operation Gallant Knight 3.

The UAE has so far sent 395 cargo flights carrying 33,000 tonnes of food, medical aid and shelter equipment to help Gazans. That number includes 103 planes that dropped aid into the enclave as part of the operation.

The total UAE aid to Gaza also includes six cargo ships that carried supplies from the UAE and Cyprus to Al Arish and northern Gaza, with 1,243 lorries also used in the humanitarian effort, according to figures released by Wam on Thursday evening.

"The UAE's humanitarian approach to supporting the Palestinian people is a testament to its firm stance to provide them with relief aid spanning the past few decades," Wam reported.