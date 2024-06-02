President Sheikh Mohamed meets Emir of Qatar in Abu Dhabi

Leaders greet each other at the Presidential Airport

President Sheikh Mohamed met Qatar's Sheikh Tamim on Sunday. Presidential Court/ Reuters

Tom Evans
Jun 02, 2024
President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Sheikh Tamim, the Emir of Qatar, to Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to the Presidential Airport for Sheikh Tamim's arrival.

Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tamim shared a telephone call in March, during which they exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the UAE's support for Qatar in hosting the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in 2026, and confirmed that the UAE will withdraw its request to host the meetings.

He wished the Emir and Qatar every success in hosting the gatherings.

Sheikh Tamim thanked Sheikh Mohamed for the UAE's support for Qatar's candidacy as host.

Updated: June 02, 2024, 8:50 AM
