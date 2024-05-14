Abu Dhabi to establish region's first biobank in Masdar City

The region's first biobank, expected to open next year in Abu Dhabi's Masdar City, is set to become a cornerstone of medical research and will be able to store up to five million biological samples and 100,000 stem cells.

The state-of-the-art centre, spanning 2,000 square metres, will house the largest collection of human biological materials in the region, including blood samples, saliva and cell samples.

Launched in collaboration between M42 and the Department of Health at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Global Healthcare Week, the biobank has the potential to lead research and boost efforts to discover cures for many of today’s diseases.

“The Abu Dhabi biobank, a joint initiative with the Department of Health, aims to establish a comprehensive bio-repository," Albarah Elkhani, senior vice president at M42, told The National. "This facility will collect a variety of human biological materials alongside associated data to aid in research and, ultimately, drug discovery.”

A diverse collection

Blood, saliva and tumour tissues from specific cancers, as well as also cord blood from newborns, will be among the samples at the centre, Mr Elkhani explained.

The diverse collection will enable blind assessments and targeted research efforts to identify novel treatments and interventions for health issues.

“What makes this initiative stand out is its focus on cord blood banking, which will be available both privately and publicly, making it the region’s first public cord blood bank,” Mr Elkhani added.

“By integrating genomic data with biological samples, we are creating an innovation hub that will allow for international collaboration, thereby ensuring our population is represented in global drug discovery efforts."

The biobank, which is to serve everyone in the region, is designed to address the underrepresentation of Middle Eastern and Asian communities in global clinical trials and drug discoveries.

Mr Elkhani emphasised the importance of informed consent from patients for cord blood banking and hospital collections, with samples to be used ethically for research purposes.

“Our biobank will not only be a repository for samples but will also serve as a hub for data integration and analysis, aiding in drug discovery and research. This integration is crucial for the future success of the Abu Dhabi biobank,” he said.

The biobank is located in the first net-zero building in Masdar City. It is focused not only on the physical storage of samples but also on the integration of diverse datasets.

"Regarding manpower, the facility is committed to employing the best local talent available while also placing a significant emphasis on developing national expertise," Mr Elkhani said.

"Collaborations with universities are under way to develop programmes specifically tailored to biobanking. This strategy, developed in partnership with the Department of Health, aims to upskill UAE nationals in this nascent scientific field, building local expertise through Master’s and PhD programmes designed to cultivate subject matter experts within the domain."