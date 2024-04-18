LATEST
Passengers wait for their flight after a rainstorm hit Dubai, causing delays at the Dubai International Airport, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 17, 2024. REUTERS / Staff

Weather UAE live: Some inbound flights resume at Dubai airport after record rain

The Ministry of Interior has announced the 'end of the weather fluctuations'

KEY INFO
  • Relief for travellers as some inbound flights resume at Dubai airport
  • Government announces 'end of weather fluctuations'
  • Dubai Metro services back up and running
  • Dubai government extends remote work for public sector
  • Sharjah extends remote work and distance learning for third day
  • Emirates extends suspension of check-ins for departing until 9am Thursday
Inbound flights resume at Dubai Airport's Terminal 1

Dubai flood wrecks family's home

UAE records heaviest rainfall in 75 years

Dubai airport floods after heavy rain in the UAE

Second wave of violent storms hits Dubai

Road in Al Ain collapses as rain and hail lash UAE

Heavy rain floods parts of Dubai Marina and JBR

UAE lashed by heavy rain, thunder and lightning

Aftermath of Tuesday's storms in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Standing water is removed as recovery work got under way in Dubai after a major storm. Antonie Robertson/The National

Standing water is removed as recovery work got under way in Dubai after a major storm. Antonie Robertson/The National

Heavy rain hits Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Workers cut down a tree that was uprooted by the storm in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Workers cut down a tree that was uprooted by the storm in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Updated: April 18, 2024, 5:53 AM